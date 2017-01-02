Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces 5-Year Lease Extension of Olympia's Calgary Office

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("Olympia") (TSX: OLY) announces today that it has successfully negotiated a 5-year blend-and-extend lease extension (the "Lease Extension") with its landlord with respect to the office space occupied by Olympia's Calgary office.

As a result of the Lease Extension, Olympia anticipates that it shall realize office rent savings of approximately $2,000,000 over the next five (5) years.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc., operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia ATM Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its subsidiary Exempt Edge Inc.

Olympia's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release as well as other public statements by the Corporation contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as "forward-looking statements", which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as "will", "plans," "expects," "targets," "continue", "estimates," "scheduled," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "may," and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in the Corporation's public disclosure include, without limitation, the Corporation's earnings expectations, fee income, expense levels, general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, and the Corporation's ability to complete strategic transactions and other factors. In addition, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to the office rental costs of the Corporation.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting the Corporation and the Canadian economy. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied by the Corporation in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding interest and foreign exchange rates, availability of key personnel, the effect of competition, government regulation of its business, computer failure or security breaches, future capital requirements, acceptance of its products in the marketplace, its operating cost structure, the current tax regime and the ability of the Corporation to obtain necessary third party and governmental approvals, as applicable.

Rick Skauge

Rick Skauge

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 261-0900

Gerhard Barnard

Gerhard Barnard

Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 261-0900

