Boise Eco Friendly Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Safe For Pets Site Launched

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, a Boise carpet and upholstery cleaning service, has launched a new site. It advertises the company's cleaning services for commercial and residential properties in the local area.

(firmenpresse) - An expert carpet cleaning company in Boise has launched a new site advertising its services for for local customers looking for upholstery cleaning and carpet cleaning in the Boise area. Called Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, it prides itself on its high levels of service and loves the "wow" moment people get when the cleaning job is done and they see the finished product.



More information can be found at: http://companyofbeauty.com/578912.



The site explains that once someone sees how fresh, clean and soft their carpets and upholstery can become through a professional cleaning job with Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, their eyes wide, their smiles grow, and often their jaws drop.



This is because Oxi Fresh makes use of a revolutionary new cleaning system, which combines the power of oxygen with a modern, pile lifting machine to remove years of debris and dirt from the carpet. Because of this, the finished product after a professional clean often look and feel younger.



In addition to this, carpets and upholstery feel dry quickly after the cleaning process is finished. This is because of a low-moisture cleaning process that leaves carpets dry in just one hour. The company emphasises that this process is completely green friendly, safe for both the environment and children and pets.



A full list of residential and commercial cleaning services offered by Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is provided on the new site, and includes carpet cleaning, rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and wood floor cleaning. For commercial properties, odor elimination is also available.



The company is run by Andy Radke, who wanted to bring something valuable to the Boise community. After growing up in Emmett, helping his family with their furniture store and graduating from college, Andy decided to create his company specializing in high levels of service and eco responsibility.



Interested parties can get in visit the company website on the URL above or go to their facebook page http://companyofbeauty.com/879546 to find out more information, discover detailed customer reviews, and get in touch using the contact details provided.





https://www.oxifresh.com/locations/id/boise-carpet-cleaning



Oxi Fresh of Boise Carpet Cleaning

https://www.oxifresh.com/locations/id/boise-carpet-cleaning

Oxi Fresh of Boise Carpet Cleaning

Oxi Fresh of Boise Carpet Cleaning

https://www.oxifresh.com/locations/id/boise-carpet-cleaning

+1-208-629-8828

5326 W Overland Rd

Boise

United States

