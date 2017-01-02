Business News


Improving Customer Satisfaction and Perception Takes On a New Meaning with 5 STAR PROMO

Since opening its doors, the company has become a trusted partner among companies around Orlando who understand the advantage of putting their logos on high-quality, unique items including remote control drones, finely crafted teddy bears, down jackets, leather journals, travel mugs, and much more.

ID: 521140
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Since opening its doors, the company has become a trusted partner among companies around Orlando who understand the advantage of putting their logos on high-quality, unique items including remote control drones, finely crafted teddy bears, down jackets, leather journals, travel mugs, and much more. This Orlando based Company is now a preferred choice among premium and well-recognized brands.

Business owners and marketing teams still often overlook the significance and impact of offering customers or prospects well-made giveaways and branded items, and this is understandable if all they are ever exposed to are cheap throwaways that no one wants to hold onto, 5 STAR PROMO owner Jay Basaria says. That is where our company comes in. We take the whole idea of branded swag and rocket it into a whole new universe of quality, fun, and market value.

From branded promotions, catalogs, trade show giveaways and promotional products in Orlando, FL , 5 STAR PROMO has become the de facto partner for any company that is serious about uplifting its public image and making a lasting impact on customer perception.

Nothing gives us more satisfaction than watching a clients face light up as they see their logo on something fun and completely unique for the very first time, Basaria says. From day one, that has been our mission, and we could not be more blessed to have such an amazing community of clients to work with in this area.

Those interested in learning more about 5 STAR PROMO or to enquire about a future project, should visit the official company website at http://www.5starpromo.com/

Media Contact:
Jay Basaria
5 STAR PROMO
Address: 8865 Commodity Circle #13, Orlando, FL 32819
Phone: 407-558-8328
Email: info(at)5starpromo.com
Website: http://www.5starpromo.com/



More information:
http://www.5starpromo.com/



Keywords (optional):

5-star-promo,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 02/01/2017 - 07:37
Language: English
News-ID 521140
Character count: 2198
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: 5 STAR PROMO

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 54

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.944
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 36
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 205


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z