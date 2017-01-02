Improving Customer Satisfaction and Perception Takes On a New Meaning with 5 STAR PROMO

Since opening its doors, the company has become a trusted partner among companies around Orlando who understand the advantage of putting their logos on high-quality, unique items including remote control drones, finely crafted teddy bears, down jackets, leather journals, travel mugs, and much more.

Business owners and marketing teams still often overlook the significance and impact of offering customers or prospects well-made giveaways and branded items, and this is understandable if all they are ever exposed to are cheap throwaways that no one wants to hold onto, 5 STAR PROMO owner Jay Basaria says. That is where our company comes in. We take the whole idea of branded swag and rocket it into a whole new universe of quality, fun, and market value.



From branded promotions, catalogs, trade show giveaways and promotional products in Orlando, FL , 5 STAR PROMO has become the de facto partner for any company that is serious about uplifting its public image and making a lasting impact on customer perception.



Nothing gives us more satisfaction than watching a clients face light up as they see their logo on something fun and completely unique for the very first time, Basaria says. From day one, that has been our mission, and we could not be more blessed to have such an amazing community of clients to work with in this area.



Those interested in learning more about 5 STAR PROMO or to enquire about a future project, should visit the official company website at http://www.5starpromo.com/



