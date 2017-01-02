Industry Outlook of Global Cinepazide Maleate Forecasted for 2016-2021 to Analyze Precise Market Growth

Report 'Global Cinepazide Maleate Market' has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Cinepazide Maleate market collected from specialized sources. The report also covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies.

Albany, New York, Feb 1, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a new report to its report offerings section, titled as Global Cinepazide Maleate Market Outlook 2016-2021. This study encapsulates all the major information about global market such as technological developments, market trends, key factors etc. On the basis of five-year extensive analysis from 2011 to 2015, the report also provides details to assess its future growth during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.



Cinepazide or cinepazide maleate was firstly approved in France in 1974 with its formulations including injection and tablet. It appears to work by potentiating A2 adenosine receptors. Cinepazide Maleate injection is widely used for cerebrovascular disease in China. Moreover, it also finds its use for the treatment of cardio and peripheral vascular diseases. In 2002, Sihuan Pharmaceutical brought an injectable form of the drug to market in China. In 2010 it was the highest selling drug in China, with about 1 billion RMB in sales in the 3rd quarter. This growth made Sihuan Pharm the largest company in China in the cardio-cerebral vascular drug market in 2010. At present, to improve the rational use of cinepazide, the investigators are observing its clinical use in the real world in the country.



Geographically, the report separately analyzes the market of cinepazide maleate in the regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and RoW. Through this study, the buyer will be able to understand the key aspects of the market mainly for the established players across the value chain and for the new participants. The report enables such information that will help new entrants to capitalize the opportunities and develop their business strategies.



In the next section company profiles of key companies are given in the report along with information on their product series. Moreover, the competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear awareness about the market share analysis of key industry players. Currently, the major players in the global Cinepazide Maleate market are:



Qilu Pharmaceutical (China)

Sihuan Pharm (China)

Jiudian Pharmaceutical (China)

Haisco (China)



For the major players, key technological and market dynamics in the Cinepazide Maleate market are also analyzed. Moreover, an analysis of the opportunities and challenges faced by industry participants and factors influencing the supply demand of Cinepazide Maleate are included in the report. Similarly, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern in each regional segment of Cinepazide Maleate industry has been outlined precisely.









Comments on this PressRelease