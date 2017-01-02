New Vein Clinic Opens in Oviedo Offering Specialized Vein Treatments

Vein Health Clinics is pleased to announce the opening of their new location in Oviedo, Florida. Dr. Nwobi, a Board Certified vascular surgeon is the clinic director. For more information patients who suffer from varicose veins are encouraged to SCHEDULE A FREE CONSULTATION.

(firmenpresse) - Vein Health Clinics, a division of Vascular Health Institute Inc., has just opened its doors to the public, becoming the newest vein treatment center in Central Florida. The opening marks a shift in the Orlando area as more and more Floridians are understanding the benefits of specialized care to improve vascular well-being and address both the cosmetic and health concerns that are related to varicose veins.



The clinic will be headed by board certified vascular surgeon, Obinna Nwobi, MD, MPH, RPVI. Dr. Nwobi has an extensive background in vascular medicine and surgery and has proven himself to be committed to practicing under the highest standards of care by continually challenging himself and expanding his own knowledge in order to better serve his patients. After completing his fellowship in vascular surgery at the Albany Medical Center, one of the largest vascular centers in the United States, he went on to practice at both private and public hospitals, as well as the Veterans Affairs Hospital and Indian Health Services. He also completed four medical missions in Nigeria to help patients in need of life-saving surgical procedures.



Dr. Nwobi is a member of the Society of Vascular Surgery and is a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation.



Vein Health Clinics will offer patients comprehensive treatments as well as screening, diagnostics, and preventative care. Vascular issues, such as vein disease, are more prevalent today than most people are aware of. It is estimated that one in three Americans over the age of 45 suffer from some form of vein disease, which can range from the presence of spider veins to ulcerations caused by blockages.



Most cases go undiagnosed. Left untreated, vein disease can develop into leg swelling and discoloration, a serious condition that is characterized by a potentially dangerous blockage in the vein.



Our physicians focus on each individual in order to develop the best plan to improve their health. Vein disease is an underestimated health problem, but with proper care and attention, it can be resolved, says Nwobi.





The new clinic offers the most advanced treatment solutions available today including endovenous laser therapy, microphlebectomy, and sclerotherapy but also focuses on preventative care and educating patients on how to take care of their health.



To learn more or to schedule a free consultation, visit the [Vein Health Clinics](http://veinhealthclinics.com/) website.





