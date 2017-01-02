Sanofi and Regeneron Announce First Approval of Kevzara(TM) (sarilumab) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis in Adult Patients by Health Canada

Sanofi and Regeneron Announce First Approval of Kevzara(TM) (sarilumab) for the

Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis in Adult

Patients by Health Canada



- Regulatory decisions for Kevzara are anticipated in the United States

and European Union later this year -



Paris, France and Tarrytown, N.Y.- February 1, 2017 - Sanofi and Regeneron

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that Health Canada approved Kevzara(TM)

(sarilumab), an interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antibody, for the treatment of

adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who

have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more biologic or non-

biologic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs).[1]



"With Kevzara, we have a promising new therapy in Canada, which has shown

clinically-meaningful and statistically significant improvements in adult

patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis," said Dr.

William Bensen, Clinical Professor of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine at

McMaster University, Ontario, Canada. "Kevzara represents a welcome new

treatment option that works differently from the most commonly used biologics."



Kevzara is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to both

soluble and membrane-bound IL-6 receptors, and has been shown to inhibit IL-6-

mediated signalling through these receptors.(1 )Local production of IL-6 by

synovial and endothelial cells in joints affected in chronic inflammatory

disease, such as RA, may play an important role in development of the

inflammatory processes.(1)



"While there have been advances in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, not

all available therapies work for every patient and there remains an unmet need



for new therapeutic options," said David Meeker, M.D., Executive Vice President

and Head of Sanofi Genzyme. "The approval of Kevzara in Canada represents an

important advancement in treating adult patients with moderately to severely

active RA."



RA is a systemic inflammatory disease that can affect multiple joints in the

body. In RA, inflammation manifests in the lining of the joints causing pain,

swelling, joint damage and can lead to deformity. RA impacts 70 million adults

worldwide.[2][3] In Canada alone, RA affects approximately 300,000 people. RA is

most common in people between 40 and 60 years old; however, it can occur in

adults at any age.[4]



The Health Canada approval of Kevzara was based on data from approximately

2,900 adults with moderately to severely active RA who had an inadequate

response to previous treatment regimens, including seven studies from the global

SARIL-RA clinical program. Kevzara demonstrated clinically-meaningful

improvements, either as monotherapy or in combination with conventional DMARDs,

including methotrexate, in reducing signs and symptoms, improving physical

function, and inhibiting radiographic progression of structural damage of RA in

approximately 1,743 patients with moderately to severely active

RA.[5][6][7][8][9][10] Kevzara should be used in combination with methotrexate

or other traditional DMARDs, or may be given as monotherapy in cases of

intolerance or contraindication to methotrexate or DMARDs.(1) The recommended

dose of Kevzara is 200 mg once every two weeks given as a subcutaneous

injection; dosage can be reduced from 200 mg to 150 mg once every two weeks to

help manage certain laboratory abnormalities.(1)



Patients treated with Kevzara are at increased risk for developing serious

infections that may lead to hospitalization or death.(1 )The most frequent

adverse reactions (occurring in at least 3% of patients treated with Kevzara in

combination with DMARDs) observed with Kevzara in the clinical studies were

neutropenia (6-10%), increased alanine aminotransferase (4-5%), injection site

erythema (3-4%), and upper respiratory tract infections (3%).(1)



Kevzara is expected to be available to patients in Canada soon and there will be

a patient support program at the time of product availability. The companies are

committed to helping patients who are prescribed Kevzara gain access to the

medicine and receive the support they may need. In Canada, Kevzara will be

marketed by Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi.

The full Product Monograph in Canada is available here.



Update on U.S. and European Regulatory Submissions

The resubmission of the sarilumab Biologics License Application (BLA) to

the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected in the first

quarter of 2017. This resubmission is subject to successful completion of an

inspection by FDA of Sanofi's Le Trait fill and finish facility, with an

anticipated action date in the second quarter.



The European Medicines Agency accepted for review the Marketing Authorization

Application for sarilumab in July 2016 and a decision is expected later this

year.



"Regeneron and Sanofi look forward to resubmitting the U.S. BLA for Kevzara

later this quarter and anticipate a new U.S. action date in the second quarter

of 2017," said Robert Terifay, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Regeneron.

"We are especially grateful for the commitment of the patients and investigators

who participated in our SARIL-RA clinical program, and have helped to bring this

important new therapy to RA patients."



About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi

is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company

that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for

the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron commercializes medicines

for eye diseases, high LDL cholesterol and a rare inflammatory condition and has

product candidates in development in other areas of high unmet medical need,

including rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, asthma, pain, cancer and

infectious diseases. For additional information about the company, please visit

www.regeneron.com or follow (at)Regeneron on Twitter.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the

product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-

looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects",

"anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "looks forward" and

similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations

reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are

cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various

risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally

beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments

to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the

forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties

include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or

government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or

commercial potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product

will be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical

data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety,

quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with

intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome

of such litigation, and volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks

discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by

Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for

the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,

Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

information or statements.



Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This news release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and

uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company"), and actual events or

results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such

as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate,"

variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such

forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain

these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and

uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success

and therapeutic applications of Regeneron's products, product candidates, and

research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without

limitation Kevzara((TM)) (sarilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with

moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate

response or intolerance to one or more biologic or non-biologic Disease-

Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs or other potential indications; the timing and

effectiveness of the corrective measures taken or planned to be taken by Sanofi

in response to the Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration (the "FDA") regarding the biologics license applications for

Kevzara, as well as Sanofi's ability to resolve the previously identified

deficiences timely or at all; unforeseen safety issues resulting from the

administration of products and product candidates in patients, including serious

complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron's product

candidates in clinical trials, such as Kevzara; the likelihood and timing of

possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron's late-stage

product candidates, including without limitation Kevzara (including possible

regulatory approval of Kevzara by the FDA and by the European Medicines Agency);

determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which

may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to continue to develop or

commercialize Regeneron's products and product candidates, such as Kevzara;

ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron's marketed

products (such as Kevzara), research and clinical programs, and business,

including those relating to patient privacy; competing drugs and product

candidates that may be superior to Regeneron's products and product candidates;

uncertainty of market acceptance and commercial success of Regeneron's products

and product candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron

or others and whether mandated or voluntary) on the commercial success of

Regeneron's products and product candidates, including without limitation

Kevzara; coverage and reimbursement determinations by third-party payers,

including Medicare and Medicaid; the ability of Regeneron to manufacture and

manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; unanticipated

expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability

of Regeneron to meet any of its sales or other financial projections or guidance

and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the

potential for any license or collaboration agreement, including Regeneron's

agreements with Sanofi and Bayer HealthCare LLC (or their respective affiliated

companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated without any further

product success; and risks associated with intellectual property of other

parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto. A more complete

description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's

filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its

Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and its Form 10-Q for the

quarterly period ended September 30, 2016. Any forward-looking statements are

made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is

cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron.

Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-

looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or

guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets

to publish important information about the Company, including information that

may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about

Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and

investor relations website (http://newsroom.regeneron.com) and its Twitter feed

(http://twitter.com/regeneron).





Contacts Sanofi:



Media Relations Investor Relations

Ashleigh Koss George Grofik

Tel: 1 (908) 981-8745 Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 77 45 45

ashleigh.koss(at)sanofi.com IR(at)sanofi.com





Contacts Regeneron:



Media Relations Investor Relations

Arleen Goldenberg Manisha Narasimhan, Ph.D.

Tel: 1 (914) 847-3456 Tel: 1 (914) 847-5126

Mobile: +1 (914) 260-8788 Manisha.narasimhan(at)regeneron.com

arleen.goldenberg(at)regeneron.com







