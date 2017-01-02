(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sanofi and Regeneron Announce First Approval of Kevzara(TM) (sarilumab) for the
Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis in Adult
Patients by Health Canada
- Regulatory decisions for Kevzara are anticipated in the United States
and European Union later this year -
Paris, France and Tarrytown, N.Y.- February 1, 2017 - Sanofi and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that Health Canada approved Kevzara(TM)
(sarilumab), an interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antibody, for the treatment of
adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who
have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more biologic or non-
biologic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs).[1]
"With Kevzara, we have a promising new therapy in Canada, which has shown
clinically-meaningful and statistically significant improvements in adult
patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis," said Dr.
William Bensen, Clinical Professor of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine at
McMaster University, Ontario, Canada. "Kevzara represents a welcome new
treatment option that works differently from the most commonly used biologics."
Kevzara is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to both
soluble and membrane-bound IL-6 receptors, and has been shown to inhibit IL-6-
mediated signalling through these receptors.(1 )Local production of IL-6 by
synovial and endothelial cells in joints affected in chronic inflammatory
disease, such as RA, may play an important role in development of the
inflammatory processes.(1)
"While there have been advances in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, not
all available therapies work for every patient and there remains an unmet need
for new therapeutic options," said David Meeker, M.D., Executive Vice President
and Head of Sanofi Genzyme. "The approval of Kevzara in Canada represents an
important advancement in treating adult patients with moderately to severely
active RA."
RA is a systemic inflammatory disease that can affect multiple joints in the
body. In RA, inflammation manifests in the lining of the joints causing pain,
swelling, joint damage and can lead to deformity. RA impacts 70 million adults
worldwide.[2][3] In Canada alone, RA affects approximately 300,000 people. RA is
most common in people between 40 and 60 years old; however, it can occur in
adults at any age.[4]
The Health Canada approval of Kevzara was based on data from approximately
2,900 adults with moderately to severely active RA who had an inadequate
response to previous treatment regimens, including seven studies from the global
SARIL-RA clinical program. Kevzara demonstrated clinically-meaningful
improvements, either as monotherapy or in combination with conventional DMARDs,
including methotrexate, in reducing signs and symptoms, improving physical
function, and inhibiting radiographic progression of structural damage of RA in
approximately 1,743 patients with moderately to severely active
RA.[5][6][7][8][9][10] Kevzara should be used in combination with methotrexate
or other traditional DMARDs, or may be given as monotherapy in cases of
intolerance or contraindication to methotrexate or DMARDs.(1) The recommended
dose of Kevzara is 200 mg once every two weeks given as a subcutaneous
injection; dosage can be reduced from 200 mg to 150 mg once every two weeks to
help manage certain laboratory abnormalities.(1)
Patients treated with Kevzara are at increased risk for developing serious
infections that may lead to hospitalization or death.(1 )The most frequent
adverse reactions (occurring in at least 3% of patients treated with Kevzara in
combination with DMARDs) observed with Kevzara in the clinical studies were
neutropenia (6-10%), increased alanine aminotransferase (4-5%), injection site
erythema (3-4%), and upper respiratory tract infections (3%).(1)
Kevzara is expected to be available to patients in Canada soon and there will be
a patient support program at the time of product availability. The companies are
committed to helping patients who are prescribed Kevzara gain access to the
medicine and receive the support they may need. In Canada, Kevzara will be
marketed by Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi.
The full Product Monograph in Canada is available here.
Update on U.S. and European Regulatory Submissions
The resubmission of the sarilumab Biologics License Application (BLA) to
the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected in the first
quarter of 2017. This resubmission is subject to successful completion of an
inspection by FDA of Sanofi's Le Trait fill and finish facility, with an
anticipated action date in the second quarter.
The European Medicines Agency accepted for review the Marketing Authorization
Application for sarilumab in July 2016 and a decision is expected later this
year.
"Regeneron and Sanofi look forward to resubmitting the U.S. BLA for Kevzara
later this quarter and anticipate a new U.S. action date in the second quarter
of 2017," said Robert Terifay, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Regeneron.
"We are especially grateful for the commitment of the patients and investigators
who participated in our SARIL-RA clinical program, and have helped to bring this
important new therapy to RA patients."
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes
therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five
global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and
Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi
is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company
that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for
the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron commercializes medicines
for eye diseases, high LDL cholesterol and a rare inflammatory condition and has
product candidates in development in other areas of high unmet medical need,
including rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, asthma, pain, cancer and
infectious diseases. For additional information about the company, please visit
www.regeneron.com or follow (at)Regeneron on Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements
are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include
projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the
product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-
looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects",
"anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "looks forward" and
similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations
reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are
cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various
risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally
beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments
to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the
forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties
include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or
government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or
commercial potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product
will be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical
data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety,
quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with
intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome
of such litigation, and volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks
discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by
Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for
the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,
Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
information or statements.
Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media
This news release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company"), and actual events or
results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such
as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate,"
variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain
these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and
uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success
and therapeutic applications of Regeneron's products, product candidates, and
research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without
limitation Kevzara((TM)) (sarilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with
moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate
response or intolerance to one or more biologic or non-biologic Disease-
Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs or other potential indications; the timing and
effectiveness of the corrective measures taken or planned to be taken by Sanofi
in response to the Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (the "FDA") regarding the biologics license applications for
Kevzara, as well as Sanofi's ability to resolve the previously identified
deficiences timely or at all; unforeseen safety issues resulting from the
administration of products and product candidates in patients, including serious
complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron's product
candidates in clinical trials, such as Kevzara; the likelihood and timing of
possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron's late-stage
product candidates, including without limitation Kevzara (including possible
regulatory approval of Kevzara by the FDA and by the European Medicines Agency);
determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which
may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to continue to develop or
commercialize Regeneron's products and product candidates, such as Kevzara;
ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron's marketed
products (such as Kevzara), research and clinical programs, and business,
including those relating to patient privacy; competing drugs and product
candidates that may be superior to Regeneron's products and product candidates;
uncertainty of market acceptance and commercial success of Regeneron's products
and product candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron
or others and whether mandated or voluntary) on the commercial success of
Regeneron's products and product candidates, including without limitation
Kevzara; coverage and reimbursement determinations by third-party payers,
including Medicare and Medicaid; the ability of Regeneron to manufacture and
manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; unanticipated
expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability
of Regeneron to meet any of its sales or other financial projections or guidance
and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the
potential for any license or collaboration agreement, including Regeneron's
agreements with Sanofi and Bayer HealthCare LLC (or their respective affiliated
companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated without any further
product success; and risks associated with intellectual property of other
parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto. A more complete
description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's
filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and its Form 10-Q for the
quarterly period ended September 30, 2016. Any forward-looking statements are
made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is
cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron.
Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-
looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or
guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets
to publish important information about the Company, including information that
may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about
Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and
investor relations website (http://newsroom.regeneron.com) and its Twitter feed
(http://twitter.com/regeneron).
