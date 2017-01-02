Sanofi's Xyzal® Allergy 24HR Approved for Over-the-Counter Use in the United States

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Sanofi's Xyzal(®) Allergy 24HR Approved for Over-the-Counter Use in the United

States



Paris, France - February 1, 2017 - Sanofi announced today that the U.S. Food and

Drug Administration (FDA) approved Xyzal(®) Allergy 24HR as an over-the-counter

(OTC) treatment for the relief of symptoms associated with seasonal and year-

round allergies. Specifically, two formulations of Xyzal are now approved for

OTC use - 5 mg tablets for ages 6 years and older, as well as 0.5 mg/mL oral

solution for ages 2 years and older. Xyzal is an oral antihistamine with a

proven 24-hour effect.



"The FDA approval of Xyzal builds on our heritage of successful Rx-to-OTC

switches, and adds another trusted option to our existing portfolio of OTC

allergy medications," said Robert Long, Head of North America Consumer

Healthcare, Sanofi. "We look forward to making it available to allergy sufferers

across the country, as the latest product in our growing consumer healthcare

business."



As many as 60 million Americans suffer from allergic rhinitis, which is also

commonly known as hay fever.[1] Antihistamines are the most widely used

medications to relieve hay fever symptoms.[2] Xyzal is an antihistamine that

contains the active ingredient levocetirizine dihydrochloride, which has a well-

established safety and efficacy profile. It offers 24-hour relief from runny

nose, sneezing, itchy watery eyes and itching of the nose or throat, all in a

single daily dose.



Sanofi Consumer Healthcare's existing allergy portfolio includes Allegra

Allergy, which was approved for OTC use in 2011 and Nasacort Allergy 24HR, which

was approved for OTC use in 2013. The company anticipates that Xyzal will be

made available in Spring 2017.





About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi

is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding

plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial

results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and

statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are

generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes",

"intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's

management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking

information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many

of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi,

that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those

expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and

statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and

analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as

the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or

biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well

as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the

availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the absence of

guarantee that the product candidates if approved will be commercially

successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic

alternatives, Sanofi's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities

and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property

and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such

litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile

economic conditions, the impact of cost containment initiatives and subsequent

changes thereto, the average number of shares outstanding as well as those

discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by

Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for

the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,

Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

information or statements.



Contacts:



Media Relations Investor Relations

Ashleigh Koss George Grofik

Tel. : (908) 981-8745 Tel.: + (33) 1 53 77 45 45

ashleigh.koss(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com







--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). Allergic

Rhinitis. Available online at http://acaai.org/allergies/types/hay-fever-

rhinitis. Accessed November 11, 2016.

[2] American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI). Antihistamines.

Available online at https://www.aaaai.org/conditions-and-treatments/conditions-

dictionary/antihistamines. Accessed November 11, 2016.



Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/152918/R/2074857/780063.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Sanofi via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://en.sanofi.com



PressRelease by

Sanofi

Company information / Profile:

Date: 02/01/2017 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 521147

Character count: 6892

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sanofi

Stadt: PARIS





Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease