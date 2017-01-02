34 Bridge Alliance members can now access Gemalto On-Demand Connectivity for Industrial and Consumer IoT devices

Amsterdam, Feb. 1, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, has been selected to supply its On-Demand Connectivity

(ODC) solution for Bridge Alliance, a partnership of 34 leading mobile network

operators (MNOs) in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, representing over

800 million customers. Deployed by Gemalto, On-Demand Connectivity, when paired

with embedded SIMs (eSIM), eliminates logistics challenges of provisioning

online connectivity in different territories for Internet of Things (IoT) device

makers and service providers.



Through the remote subscription management, users can easily connect to any

Bridge Alliance Member Operator's network, allowing them to immediately access

the Internet with their devices, and manage their mobile subscriptions with

ease. This solution is compatible with GSMA's Embedded SIM M2M specifications

for industrial IoT applications, and GSMA's Embedded SIM specifications for

consumer devices.



IoT is one of the fastest-growing markets today. Based on IHS Markit's 2016

projections, there will be 20 billion connected devices in use in 2017. This

installed base of IoT devices will continue to expand to 30 billion in 2020, and

hit 75 billion in 2025*. There is also a market shift from highly specialized to

cross-industry IoT devices. An example is the use of connected light bulbs,

which can be implemented for different sectors.



"We are focused on providing customers with world-class, seamless connectivity

services for both industrial and consumer IoT devices," said Eileen Tan, Chief

Executive Officer at Bridge Alliance. "Our partnership with Gemalto allows us to

automate the provision of connectivity services over-the-air to meet the

exacting demands of our customers."



"IoT is the backbone of many emerging trends and technologies like Industry 4.0



and Big Data", said Sashidhar Thothadri, Vice President of Sales South Asia &

Japan at Gemalto. "As the interest grows, we are excited to deliver a truly

flexible way to connect any IoT device - from connected cars to wearables and

other industrial M2M applications - across a large geographical footprint,

thanks to Bridge Alliance members' networks".



*Source: IoT Platforms-Enabling the Internet of Things, IHS Markit





About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



