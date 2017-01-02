SEB's Annual Accounts 2016

Excluding items affecting comparability the operating result was SEK 20.3bn and

return on equity 11.3 per cent. The operating result for 2016 amounted to SEK

14.9bn (20.9) and the return on equity was 7.8 per cent.



"Following a cautious start of the year, business sentiment grew more positive

and event-driven transactions picked up. Large corporate credit demand rose and

SEB participated in a number of large initial public offerings in the Nordic

region. Both in Sweden and in the Baltic countries we saw that domestically

focused SMEs showed a growing willingness to invest. Customers need for advisory

and risk management services was high throughout the year", says Annika

Falkengren, SEB's President and CEO, commenting on the result.



Operating income for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 11.6bn, an increase of

8 per cent compared to the third quarter this year. Operating expenses amounted

to SEK 5.7bn (5.4). Operating profit for the fourth quarter was SEK 5.6bn (5.2)

and return on equity 12.3 per cent.



Asset quality remained high. The net credit loss level was 8 basis points for

the quarter. The liquidity coverage ratio was 168 per cent (128 at year-end

2015). The capital position was strong with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

of 18.8 per cent (18.8 at year-end 2015). Our own assessment of the CET1

requirement, including the maturity floor and corporate risk weights, amounted

to 16.9 per cent, resulting in a buffer of 1.9 per cent.



The Board of Directors proposes a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 5.50 per

share (5.25) for 2016.



SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group. As a relationship bank, SEB in

Sweden and the Baltic countries offers financial advice and a wide range of

financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank's

operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a

full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international

nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries

worldwide. At 31 December 2016, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,621bn

while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,781bn. The Group has around

15,300 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.









