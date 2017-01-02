SEB's Annual Accounts 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Excluding items affecting comparability the operating result was SEK 20.3bn and
return on equity 11.3 per cent. The operating result for 2016 amounted to SEK
14.9bn (20.9) and the return on equity was 7.8 per cent.
"Following a cautious start of the year, business sentiment grew more positive
and event-driven transactions picked up. Large corporate credit demand rose and
SEB participated in a number of large initial public offerings in the Nordic
region. Both in Sweden and in the Baltic countries we saw that domestically
focused SMEs showed a growing willingness to invest. Customers need for advisory
and risk management services was high throughout the year", says Annika
Falkengren, SEB's President and CEO, commenting on the result.
Operating income for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 11.6bn, an increase of
8 per cent compared to the third quarter this year. Operating expenses amounted
to SEK 5.7bn (5.4). Operating profit for the fourth quarter was SEK 5.6bn (5.2)
and return on equity 12.3 per cent.
Asset quality remained high. The net credit loss level was 8 basis points for
the quarter. The liquidity coverage ratio was 168 per cent (128 at year-end
2015). The capital position was strong with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
of 18.8 per cent (18.8 at year-end 2015). Our own assessment of the CET1
requirement, including the maturity floor and corporate risk weights, amounted
to 16.9 per cent, resulting in a buffer of 1.9 per cent.
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 5.50 per
share (5.25) for 2016.
Download Annika Falkengren's presentation here:
http://sebgroup.com/siteassets/investor_relations1/presentations/interim/pressco
nference_2016_q4.pdf
Download Fact Book here:
http://sebgroup.com/siteassets/investor_relations1/factbook/2016_q4_factbook.pdf
For further information, please contact
Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00
Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 763 83 19; +46 73 521 02 66
Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication,
+46 8 763 85 77, +46 70 550 35 00
This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is obliged to
make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was
submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out
above, at 7 am CET, on 1 February 2017.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group. As a relationship bank, SEB in
Sweden and the Baltic countries offers financial advice and a wide range of
financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank's
operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a
full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international
nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries
worldwide. At 31 December 2016, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,621bn
while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,781bn. The Group has around
15,300 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.
Annual Accounts 2016:
http://hugin.info/1208/R/2075011/780155.pdf
