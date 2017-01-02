Direct Conveyancing Case, Instruction and Lead Delivery with InTouch Case Management Software

(firmenpresse) - London, UK - The Conveyancing Network is an online network that utilises their conveyancing quote comparison software , to directly allow consumers and other third party businesses, to produce fixed fee residential conveyancing quotations, within 3 simple steps. Using their advanced conveyancing quote engine, clients looking to move home (Buying, Selling or Remortgaging their property) can instantly compare conveyancing prices from nationwide regulated solicitors and licensed conveyancers, using their conveyancing fees calculator in an instant!



With the software already being utilised by some of the busiest property portals, comparison websites, IFA's, estate agents and mortgage brokers, the platform offers conveyancing firms instant exposure to thousands of potential conveyancing clients.



Full API Integration to InTouch Case Management Software - Leads and Instructions Delivered Directly to YOUR Case Management Software



Working closely with the technical team at InTouch, The Conveyancing Network can now deliver full conveyancing leads and conveyancing instructions, directly into the InTouch Software using their API. Any client instructions or potential client leads are instantly delivered, allowing one central software solution to manage any potential clients or referrals. Full quotation details, client details and property transaction details are posted directly into the InTouch software, allowing any firm using the software platform, to instantly make contact with a potential client and have all of the information regarding that client and their transaction ready at their finger tips!



Neil Smith managing director of The Conveyancing Network said,



"We have been working closely with Marvin and his team at InTouch over the last few weeks to achieve this direct integration. The integration works really nicely and is seamless in it's delivery of a potential client to a conveyancer. It's very exciting for us, as it opens up the possibility of direct integration into other conveyancing case management providers, quickly and easily."





Marvin Rounce, the managing director of InTouch added,



"Working with The Conveyancing Network has been a pleasure and is a natural fit with our service. The Conveyancing Network helps firms generate more business, and we help firms deal with that business more effectively & efficiently. We want our customers to excel in their practices, and The Conveyancing Network integration is another string to our bow."



