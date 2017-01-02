First Global Announces Record Revenue For December 2016



(firmenpresse) - First Global Announces Record Revenue For December 2016



January 31, 2017

TSX Venture Exchange: FGD

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 1G5



TORONTO - First Global Data Limited ("First Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has experienced record revenue growth in the month of December 2016.



The Company recorded revenues of $2.9 million in the month of December which is the best single month of revenues in the history of the Company. These numbers are unaudited and will be included in the Company's year-end audited financial statements.



"We are very pleased with these December results as it provides us with a barometer of the potential that First Global has. We expect significant revenue growth in 2017 as the full year revenue contribution from our mobile payment deployments in India with Vijaya Bank, in Ethiopia with Hidase Telecom, and the other deployments currently under way are realized" said Andre Itwaru, Chairman and CEO of First Global.



About First Global:



First Global is an international financial services technology ("Fintech") company. The Company's two main lines of business are mobile payments and cross border payments. First Global's proprietary leading edge technology enables the convergence of compliant domestic and cross border payments, money transfers, shopping and peer to peer payments. First Global enables its strategic partners and clients around the world with our leading edge financial services technology platform.



For further information, please contact:



Andre Itwaru

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 416.504.3813

Facsimile: 416.504.7092

Email: ir(at)firstglobaldata.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimates of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are detailed from time to time in the Corporation's periodic reports filed with the Ontario Securities Commission and other regulatory authorities. The Corporation has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







