Advantest Will Showcase Products, Demonstrations and a Technical Paper at SEMICON Korea, February 8-10 in Seoul

Test Equipment Leader Will Showcase a Variety of Test Solutions for SoC and Memory Systems Through Product Demonstrations and Graphic Displays

(firmenpresse) - TOKYO, JAPAN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will exhibit a wide array of test solutions at this year's SEMICON Korea trade show, coming February 8-10 to the COEX in Seoul, South Korea. Advantest is also a platinum sponsor of the Presidents Reception, which takes place the evening of February 8.

In booth #1612 in Hall C, Advantest will showcase both its newest test solutions and its proven products for the Korean market. Featured products and services will include industry-leading test and measurement platforms, performance-enhancing modules and channel cards, e-beam lithography and metrology-SEM systems, performance boards, burn-in test boards, and probe cards.

Technical insight will be provided through demonstrations as well as digital graphics and in-depth presentations, allowing visitors to learn all about the latest IC test innovations offered by Advantest.

On Thursday, February 9, at 2:00 p.m., Jeongseob Kim, director of Advantest Korea's SoC department, will present a paper on "The Challenges of Testing IoT Modules on ATE Systems" during the half-day Test Forum in Room 318, Conference Room (South), COEX.

For the latest information on test solutions from the industry leader, follow Advantest on Twitter (at)Advantest_ATE.

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982 in the USA and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at .

Advantest Corporation



3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies





More information:

http://https://www.advantest.com/



PressRelease by

Advantest

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 02/01/2017 - 08:05

Language: English

News-ID 521156

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Advantest

Stadt: TOKYO, JAPAN





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease