POS Systems for Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries

A leading provider has released a POS product to assist owners of marijuana dispensaries. It is hoped the technology will help to decrease workloads and create optimum efficiency.

(firmenpresse) - The marijuana market in the US is now worth an estimated $1 billion. Its currently a legal practice in many American states. Even more have now started to legalize the product for recreational use. At the moment, that includes places like Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska. However, California, Nevada, Maine, and Massachusetts just legalized weed too. Its taking a few years for marijuana to become legal all over the country, but things are heading in that direction.



As there are so many marijuana users today, thousands of dispensaries have opened during the last few years. They source the product and supply it to those with the right paperwork. Running a business of that nature is tough because the practice is still illegal under federal law. However, most states now refuse to prosecute. The software available from Green Bits assists dispensary owners in streamlining, and thats essential. Even the smallest accounting errors would cause the government to come down on them like a ton of bricks.



The POS system offered by Green Bits is designed to integrate seamlessly with a stores workflow. It links directly to inventory software to ensure dispensary owners can run their operation like any other business. The package will perform all the hard work, which leaves people with more time to focus on the smooth-running of their companies. Best of all? The specialists at this firm try to limit support response times to around five minutes. That means entrepreneurs will never find themselves in too much trouble if they need a hand.



Anyone with interest in the product can click here for more information. Alternatively, people can get in touch with the team directly to ask questions. The experts working for Green Bits understand the needs of their customers. They also have an in-depth grasp of the product itself. So, they are the best people to help out if anyone raises concerns.



Launched in 2014, the company is going from strength to strength. There are now around eighteen-hundred different dispensary owners using the system in the US alone. However, Green Bits aims to reach more than four-thousand marijuana stores across the country. The number of businesses using their product is set to double during the next few years.





With that in mind, now is the best time to jump on the bandwagon and learn about the best technology. Almost two-thousand dispensary owners cant be wrong.



Contact:

Justin Gabriel

Green Bits

Address: 75 E. Santa Clara St. Floor 6, San Jose, CA 95113

Phone: 1-669-294-2696

Email: justin(at)greenbits.com

Website: https://www.greenbits.com





