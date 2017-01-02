Security and Fun, Brought By Airwheel C8 Intelligent Racing Helmet

On the principle of introducing effective and smart products to users and bringing joy to them, Airwheel launched C8 full face helmet.

(firmenpresse) - In recent years, cycling racing wins warm praise from some of people, especially in the society with great pressure. The normal sports items have no much danger but it is this point that makes it hard to satisfy them. They are eager to discharge pressure through some Extreme sports. Following this tendency, Airwheel develops C8 full face helmet to give protection for those who are fond of cycling racing sports. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/820882357209051137



First of all, Airwheel C8 gives riders the best head protection. Made of high quality materials with a sporty look and compact design, C8 racing helmet comes in different shell sizes to offer the best fitting proportion between the shell volume and the motorcyclists head size. The lining made with transpiring fabrics is entirely removable and washable. It is easy to use, and allows always to ride with the perfect light and maximum safety. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/819012550801104896



Meanwhile, riders can enjoy the fun and pleasure from wearing C8 when placing themselves into cycling racing. Wearing C8 smart helmets will add pleasure into your exciting experience. The Bluetooth transmission technology is adopted to allow this smart helmet to answer the phone calls automatically, a great convenience for its users. Users can listen to the music by wearing C8. It is not convenient to take out the music player or phones especially in your halfway of playing. The HD sound and windproof microphone will make you be absorbed into the nice music.



Moreover, Airwheel C8 smart helmet installs an accompanying smart camera can either take photos or record videos. Beautiful scenery can be all recorded into the camera. Also, via the App, users can view the photos or videos at any times. Riders are joyful when they watch those high-quality and beautiful images after their each journey, and this is a great enjoyment for them as the videos looks like a short and min movies from their own experiences. Lets enjoy the safety and fun brought by Airwheel C8 racing helmet.





