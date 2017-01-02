TMR estimates Steady Growth for USB 3.0 Flash Drives in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific Market During 2016 to 2020

The global USB 3.0 flash drives market is expected to reach US$3,115.6 mn by the end of 2020 in terms of revenue. It was calculated at US$1,123.9 mn in 2015, and this revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2020.

USB 3.0 Flash Drives Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, February 1, 2017: In the recent years, USB flash drives have become an essential part of the current modern lifestyle. According to the latest study by TMR, as the need for faster data transfer rates and explosive rise in demand for digital data storage is growing, the future of USB 3.0 looks very promising. This latest study has been freshly added to the wide database of Market Research Hub (MRH), entitled as USB 3.0 Flash Drives Market- Global (United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific) Industry Analysis. The report offers market analysis for the period of 2013 to 2020, whereas 2015 is considered as the base year.



Request For Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=910646



According to TMR key findings, the global USB 3.0 flash drives market is expected to reach US$3,115.6 mn by the end of 2020, in terms of revenue. It has been studied that the market is highly competitive and companies have spotted great opportunity to thrive on developing flash drives. Today, one of the most common forms of storage is indeed a USB flash drive. The year 2010 bought another innovative step in USB technology, which is USB 3.0. Some of the major benefits of USB 3.0 flash drives includes, it has the most powerful USB port to date with a great maximum transfer rate of 3200 Mbits/sec. It ranges from 16 GB to 256 GB, covering the field of security, reliability and speed.



Furthermore, the report segments the global market on the basis of geography, by manufacturing process and capacity. Manufacturing process covers:



Conventional

Chip-on-Board



Comparative analysis, technical analysis and financial analysis for differences in production, storage, distribution and customer acceptant of both; CoB and conventional USB flash drives is offered in the report. At present, key players are focusing greatly on product development, especially in chip-on-board USB 3.0 flash drives. Furthermore, the report highlights the competitive landscape of USB 3.0 flash drives market, positioning all the major players in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. In terms of geography, current opportunities in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific USB 3.0 flash drives market lie in the developed regions of North America and Europe.





Moreover, on the basis of capacity, it holds below 4GB, 4GB to 16GB, 16GB to 64GB, 128GB, 256GB & above. These segments are highly likely to show a tremendous growth by the rising demand. The development of high capacity USB 3.0 flash drives by the key players is a very common trend currently noticed in the global market.



Read Full Report with TOC: https://goo.gl/NQW039



In the next section, the major companies stood in USB 3.0 flash drives market are also highlighted. It includes ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Corsair Components, Inc., HP Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation, Monster Digital, Lenovo Group Ltd., Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc. (Lexar), SanDisk Corporation, Transcend Information, Inc., Toshiba, Verbatim Corporation, Inc., Emtec Inc., Gigastone Corporation, Patriot Memory LLC and Samsung Group.





http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/usb-3-flash-drives-market-global-the-us-europe-and-asia-pacific-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2016-2020-report.html



