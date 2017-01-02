Sky's the Limit: 10 Day Media Recognized as One of the Best Public Relations Firms in Phoenix

Versatile PR Firm Takes on the Up and Coming Small Businesses in the Valley with Unique Gorilla Marketing Hybrid

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- 10 Day Media () is reaching for the stars with its latest accolade: Being named as one of the best public relation firms in Phoenix. The recognition comes from Expertise.com, and was derived using a rigorous ranking process that vetted more than 396 Public Relations providers in the Phoenix area, wheedling the list down to the best of the best. Just 18 Public Relations providers survived the cuts, and at the top of the list was: 10 Day Media.

"Being ranked as one of the top marketing firms in Phoenix is uplifting," commented Troy Bohlke, founder and CEO of 10 Day Media. "With just five years in the valley, we feel young to have received such recognition, but it's telling of the roll-up-your-sleeves approach we take with each and every client we serve."

10 Day Media is a full-featured marketing agency in Phoenix. They deliver hybrid Public Relations, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Branding, Video and Social Media marketing services to a wide array of clients. The company specializes in securing National Media Exposure for clients in 10 business days or less.

"Our team has more than 60 years of combined professional experience," Bohlke explained. "We get businesses going by promoting them through local, regional, and national newsmakers. We don't stop there. We take that publicity to the Internet and build the client's online brand, search rankings and credibility with Social Media and in depth content strategies resulting in top search rankings."

10 Day Media offers a range of packages to meet each client's individual budget and needs. The base package is a $1,000 engagement that includes one press release that's written and then published online -- with the promise of exposure on national news sites. Plus, the agency provides custom packages that include full market penetration strategy with a satisfaction guarantee, too.

For additional information, please contact Sebastean Losch at or by calling (480)-823-9226.

10 Day Media is one of the top PR firms in Phoenix, and offers competitive PR, video and digital marketing packages for its clients. With an expert team that has more than 60 years of combined experience, the company is able to deliver a hybrid approach that guarantees rapid national exposure in 10 business days or less and Online rankings. 10 Day Media considers itself a Gorilla PR & Marketing Firm that escalates client exposure through cost effective means and guaranteed deliverables.

Expertise.com is a Seattle-based online company that provides local rankings for a variety of business types. Its goal is to connect people with experts within their communities. Expertise.com has developed a proprietary ranking system that considers reputation, credibility, experience, availability and professionalism.

