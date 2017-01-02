Altair Introduces Geological Team for the Invictus Prospect



Altair Resources Inc. is about to embark on its 2017 program for the 90-per-cent-owned Invictus zinc project. The company is providing a review of the geological and intellectual capacity available at the project.



Heading up the Geological Team for Altair Resources Inc. is Stewart A. Jackson, PHD, P.Geo, Qualified person, with a specialty in taking discoveries from prospects to development stage. Dr. Stewart A. Jackson is an exploration specialist with 57 years in the minerals and oil and gas arenas. With his public company, Crown Resource Corporation, he discovered and initiated production from multiple gold discoveries producing multi-million ounces in Washington State, USA, including the current Buckhorn Mine of Kinross. These discoveries followed his work as Exploration Geologist with Cominco American Inc. (now Teck Corp.) of Spokane, Washington, and as Exploration Manager for Houston Oil and Minerals, Minerals Division, Denver, Colorado, USA. He was involved in the acquisition and exploration of multiple gold and silver deposits in north, south and central America, the Philippines and Indonesia. Together with an associate, he acquired and delineated a 3 billion tonne uranium, vanadium, nickel, zinc and molybdenum resource in Sweden, containing over 1 billion pounds of uranium. His drilling program at the Turnagain nickel deposit in Northern BC, Canada advanced that exploration target from a prospect to the status of a very large nickel resource exceeding 1 billion tonnes. He has been a zinc specialist throughout his academic and professional history, with career involvement at the rich Pine Point lead-zinc deposits in northern Canada, the giant Red Dog zinc deposit of western Alaska, and with the extensive zinc fields of Tennessee and Kentucky , USA.



Technical Director, Kosovo based, Professor, Dr. Alaudin Kodra, with 50 years of excellence serving the geological needs of the Balkans. He co-authored the book on geology of Kosovo, as well as 71 other scientific publications. His education includes: Geologist, with Honors, 1967; Masters of Geology, 1986; Doctor of Sciences, 1993; and Professor, Geology, 1995. His professional Licenses: Field of Geology, Mining, Engineering Geology and Hydrogeology.





Chief Geologist, Kosovo based, Selim Beresha, Geologist, 8 years of experience in the Balkans.



Supporting our team for the Invictus Project is our entire Board of Directors and their combined 140 years experience including Bruce Reid with an honors degree in Geology, and 35 years of Industry success. Mr. Reid is currently the President of Idaho Champion Gold Mines Ltd, a private gold exploration corporation and is also currently the Executive Chairman of Satori Resources a publicly traded Canadian mining development company. He was the CEO, President and Executive Chairman of Carlisle Goldfields, which he founded and financed since 2009. Over the past six years Mr. Reid raised over $30 million while the company discovered over 5 million ounces of gold on the companys Lynn Lake, Manitoba Project. Carlisle Goldfields was purchased by Alamos Gold in a $75 million takeover earlier this year. Prior to that, from 2005-2008, Mr. Reid was one of the founders, President and CEO of U.S. Silver Corp. where he raised over $75 million to modernize and renovate the Galena Sliver Mine in Idaho and return the asset back to profitability. Prior to that Mr. Reid worked as both an Investment Banker and a Mining Analyst in the Canadian Securities industry for a number of prominent firms such as Nesbitt Thompson, Loewen Ondaatje McCutcheon and Yorkton Securities. Mr. Reid brings to the Company over 35 years of extensive experience in Mining Development, Exploration and Corporate Finance. His background also includes an Honours B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Toronto in 1979 and a finance degree from the University of Windsor in 1982.



Also available for project geological support from our Advisory Board is George Cavey, P. Geo. and Qualified Person: Mr. Cavey is a senior consulting geologist with over 40 years of experience, since 1982 he has been the President of OreQuest Consultants, a company providing geological consulting to resource companies, both public and private companies. Mr. Cavey has supervised mineral exploration projects throughout north, south, and central America as well as Europe and Africa since 1982. He has authored, or been involved in the writing of, hundreds of geological reports for Canadian junior resource companies prospectus and/or public financing documents.



He is past president of the Canadian Council of Professional Geoscientists and was the recipient of the 2004 C.J. Westerman Memorial Award - BCs highest recognition award for a professional geoscientist for his outstanding and professional contributions. Mr Cavey was the recipient of the 2010 Canadian Professional Geoscientist Award - the highest recognition award for a professional geoscientist in Canada. In addition, Mr. Cavey has acted as a consultant to both the BC Securities Commission and the TSX Venture Exchange in matters relating to 43-101 mining and mineral exploration disclosure issues from 2001 until present. He is currently a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators Mining Technical Monitoring and Advisory Committee.



Said Mr. Huguet This team has been assembled by your Directors to provide the best chance at success that this prospect deserves.



To learn more about Altair, please visit http://altairresources.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,



John Huguet



John Huguet, FCPA, FCMA

Chairman and CEO



ALTAIR RESOURCES INC.

#1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 3V7

Tel: 604-685-9316

Fax: 604-683-1585





