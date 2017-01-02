Smalltasksdone.net to offer remote app development services for companies that want to offshore to its talented team of experts

(firmenpresse) - London, UK 1st Feb, 2016 - Smalltasksdone.net has announced that it is now offering remote app development services that will offer an opportunity for companies to offshore their software and app development needs to its team of talented and dedicated staff members that work from different parts of the world.



This is a big step for Smalltasksdone.net and while there is no doubt over the years the company has handled a wide range of administrative tasks on behalf of companies around the world, offering app development will be a game changer. The task outsourcing is now going big and there is a feeling that with the experience it has things will relay work out for the agency.



The idea of Offshoring software development is not new. Many companies especially in the west feel that developing software overseas offers more financial incentive and savings and when you consider how companies like Smalltasksdone.net have offered amazing quality, you can see the logic. The virtual assistant tasks expert is now ready to take on app and software development.



Smalltasksdone.net has said that it has spent a significant part of the year to create and develop the required mechanisms to ensure the quality of services offered is as high as possible. The outsource virtual assistant company has added that the role it will play in growth for the outsourcing industry will be major.



After all, the track record that Smalltasksdone.net has shown in virtual executive assistants services is relay big and admirable for a small company. In case you have app development needs or maybe you have other tasks you want completed, Smalltasksdone.net will offer the right expertise. Feel free to visit its main website today at http://www.smalltasksdone.net/.









