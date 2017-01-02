Enjoy A Wonderful Holiday with Airwheel F3 Smart drones

Currently, it may not be as pleasant as it used to be because many places of interest are usually crowded with people.

(firmenpresse) - The holidays is able to let people get away from the stresses and strains of everyday life. However, when it comes to holidays now, people are quite unpleased because of the crowds in a lot of places of interest. Going on holidays is always a pleasure for many people, as they can have a chance to relax themselves and get rid of their stresses. People can enjoy the beautiful views from some places afar with Airwheel F3 unmanned aerial vehicle, aka UAV, one of the latest products in 2017 and one of the most popular gadgets on the markets. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/820171032845660162



When holidays come, rather than go out to the crowed place, people can enjoy the beautiful views from some places afar with Airwheel F3. Equipped with branded lithium cell, F3 enjoys a long endurance. Small and portable, F3 unmanned aerial vehicle is thrown from hand to fly. To be more exact, it is an accompanying photographer that can restore every frame clearly and record the wonderful moments precisely. It can fly circularly and shoot in 360°. Airwheel F3 drone with camera can fly to some hills or big parks for users to enjoy a good view of sunrise. While appreciating the beauty of sunshine, they can also enjoy tech fun, which would much nicer than crowd into some scenic spots. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/819845532000534528



Moreover, if out of touch, it will return automatically with the GPS real time location tracking function and in low battery, it will return automatically. F3 UAV has its exclusive App. Via the App, riders can control the video, take pictures and retrospect the wonderful images with simplified operation. Instead of going to some so-called scenic spots, urban people can always choose to enjoy the beautiful views from some places afar with an Airwheel F3, which is more interesting and convenient. After all, holidays should be fun and relaxing.





