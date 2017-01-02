Tampa Bay Blinds Shades & Shutters Professional Installer Services Launched

Blinds Installs Tampa Bay announce the launch of their blinds, shades and shutter installation in Tampa Bay, North Pinellas, Pasco, South Hernando and Hillsborough. Customers can benefit from savings by ordering their products online from reputed retailers and calling this firm to do the installation.

(firmenpresse) - Blinds Installs Tampa Bay announce the launch of their blinds, shades and shutters installation services. The firm offers their services in the counties of North Pinellas, Pasco, South Hernando and Hillsborough. Ordering blinds and shades online and having them fitted by professionals can give the customer savings that can run into thousands of dollars.



For more information visit [http://blindsinstallstampabay.com](http://blindsinstallstampabay.com/)



Some windows just look better with blinds or shades, than with the traditional curtained window treatments. But due to the 'unknown territory' worry and the fear of exorbitant rates, most customers shy away from what they really want and 'settle' for curtains or nothing at all. Getting a routine quote from a blinds and shutters provider has the advantage of getting to see and feel the selected material. However, a sizable disadvantage is the sizable bill that is charged to pay for the consultant, the salesperson, the fitter and so on.



For those who are willing to do some of the work themselves in return for a big monetary saving, firms such as Blinds Installs Tampa Bay offer a very attractive proposition. The technicians at this firm have over 30 years of experience in the installation of vertical blinds and panel tracks, window blinds, shades and plantation shutters.



There are just a few easy steps that will get a customer a beautiful set of blinds or shades installed at a fraction of the price quoted by local brick and mortar firms. First of all go shopping at the local stores, pick out designs and get the quotes. Next go online and use a search engine to search for the kinds of blinds mentioned in the quotations. Use specific terms such as 'Norman faux wood blinds'.



Measure the window or door to be covered. To get a price estimate, an exact measurement is not required and values can be rounded off. The retail websites will generate prices based on the measurements put into the requisite fields. Compare websites and customer reviews to get the best rated product at the lowest price.





After the blinds have been delivered, just call Blinds Installs Tampa Bay to come and do a professional installation. The firm will remove the old window treatments and where possible dispose of them and also where possible dispose of the packaging of the new product. For more information or to avail of their services, contact them at the link given above.





More information:

http://www.blindsinstallstampabay.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Blinds Installs Tampa Bay

http://www.blindsinstallstampabay.com

PressRelease by

Blinds Installs Tampa Bay

Requests:

Blinds Installs Tampa Bay

http://www.blindsinstallstampabay.com

+1-813-344-1153

4522 W Village Dr Suite 638

Tampa

United States

Date: 02/01/2017 - 11:01

Language: English

News-ID 521169

Character count: 2811

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Blinds Installs Tampa Bay

Ansprechpartner: Brian Mac

Stadt: Tampa

Telefon: +1-813-344-1153



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 31/01/2017



Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease