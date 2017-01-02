2016 Update Wind Power Market Outlook in Ukraine to 2030

Report provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, February 01, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Wind Power in Ukraine Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2016. The latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Ukraine.



Summary



The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Ukraine (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Ukraine wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Scope



The report analyses global renewable power market, global wind power (Onshore and Offshore) market, Ukraine power market, Ukraine renewable power market and Ukraine wind power market. The scope of the research includes 



- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2015 (unless specified) and forecast period 2015-2030.



- Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview of the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major hydropower countries in 2015 and key owners information of various regions.

- Power market scenario in Ukraine and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

- An overview on Ukraine renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2015.

- Detailed overview of Ukraine wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

- Deal analysis of Ukraine wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and wind power in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.



Reasons to buy



- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Ukraine wind power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



1 Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents 2



1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 6

2 Executive Summary 7

2.1 Government Support in Conjunction with Technology Development Driving Global Renewable Power Installations 7

2.2 Top 10 Countries Account for Over 84% of Wind Power Capacity 7

2.3 Thermal Power is the Dominant Source in the Power Mix 8

2.4 Ukraines Renewable Growth to be Driven by Government Support 9

3 Introduction 10

