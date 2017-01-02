2017 The Oncolytic Virus Landscape Industry Trends & Opportunities

Report analyzes the Oncolytic Virus pipeline and stakeholders in the field, especially among Big Pharma/Biotech and technology companies. The report highlights the value of oncolytic viruses in terms of partnering terms and conditions, venture and private financing and (initial) public offerings.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, February 01, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as The Oncolytic Virus Landscape 2017: an analysis of pipeline, stakeholders, deals, industry trends & opportunities. The field of oncolytic viruses was quite dormant in the first decade of the 2000s, characterized by slow clinical progress due to hypercautiousness and low, albeit steady, investments.





The Oncolytic Virus Landscape 2017: an analysis of pipeline, stakeholders, deals, industry trends & opportunities



The takeover of BioVex by Amgen in late 2011, worth up to US$ 1 bln, has woken up the field and became a game changer together with the 2015 approval of the first oncolytic virus Imlygic developed by BioVex in regulated markets. In addition, it was increasingly recognized that oncolytic viruses not only were able to directly lyse cancer cells, but they also freed tumor specific neoantigens, indirectly acting as a cancer vaccine.



However, the efficacy of oncolytic viruses still was modest, but can be improved when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors. This lead to an increased partnering interest of the major immuno-oncology (I-O) players, but also of investors who view oncolytic viruses as a must be for I-O combination regimens. As a consequence, total venture equity and private investments into oncolytic virus companies in 2016 was nearly 17-fold higher than in the year 2010.



Optimization of oncolytic viruses is ongoing and new constructs intend to solve some of the open problems regarding the way of administration (intratumoral vs systemic), higher cancer cell specific replication capacity, and longer persistence in vivo. Based on experience with several virus families over the last decades, a few virus families cristallized as well suitable backbones to carry more and more transgenes to express proteins or even single chain antibodies. This would position oncolytic viruses as independent therapeutics and could compete with immuno-oncology compounds and cancer vaccines.





This report The Oncolytic Virus Landscape 2017: an analysis of pipeline, stakeholders, deals, industry trends & opportunities as of January 2017 brings you up-to-date regarding key players, key technologies, Oncolytic Virus projects, business deals and private and public financing rounds. The report analyzes the Oncolytic Virus pipeline and stakeholders in the field, especially among Big Pharma/Biotech and technology companies. The report highlights the value of oncolytic viruses in terms of partnering terms and conditions, venture and private financing and (initial) public offerings.



Table of Contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction & Overview



3 Selection, Design & Construction of Oncolytic Viruses

3.1 Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)  based Oncolytic Viruses

3.2 Adenoviruses  based Oncolytic Viruses

3.3 Vaccinia Virus - Based Oncolytic Viruses

3.4 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.5 Newcastle Disease Virus - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.6 Various Oncolytic Viruses



4 Profiles of Oncolytic Viruses

4.1 HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.1.1 Imlygic; talimogene laherparepvec; T-Vec; OncoVEX(GM-CSF)

4.1.2 G47?

4.1.3 HF10; TB-1401



Continued (at).....



Comments on this PressRelease