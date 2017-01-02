Research and Markets Report Q4 Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Fuel Ammonia Industry

Global Ammonia capacity will experience considerable growth in the next five years with increase from 229.0 MTPA in 2015 to 278.6 MTPA by 2020. Around 82 planned projects are expected to come online primarily in Iran and the US in the next five years.

Global Ammonia capacity will experience considerable growth in the next five years with increase from 229.0 MTPA in 2015 to 278.6 MTPA by 2020.



Summary



Around 82 planned projects are expected to come online primarily in Iran and the US in the next five years. Dangote Group, Eurochem Mineral and Chemical Co and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. are the top three companies by capacity additions expected to come on-stream over the next five years.



Global Ammonia industry is expected to spend around US$24.9 billion by 2020 for the upcoming projects. India, Iran and US are the top three countries by capital expenditure for projects by 2020.



Scope



Report provides information and insight on -

- Historic and forecast global Ammonia capacity by region

- Ammonia planned plants details

- Global Ammonia capacity by feedstock

- Capacity share of the major Ammonia producers in the world

- Global Ammonia capital expenditure forecast by region



Reasons to buy



The report will clarify -

- Understand the key trends in the global Ammonia industry

- Understand the regional Ammonia supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global Ammonia industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure forecast

- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario



1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Global Ammonia Industry 5



2.1 Key Highlights 5

2.2 New Project Announcements 6

2.3 New Project Cancellations 6

2.4 Planned Ammonia Projects in the World 18

3 Appendix 30

3.1 Definitions 30

3.1.1 Installed Capacity 30

3.1.2 Key Feedstock 30

3.2 Abbreviations 30

3.3 GlobalDatas Research Methodology 30

3.3.1 Coverage 30

3.3.2 Secondary Research 31

3.3.3 Primary Research 32

3.3.4 Expert Panel Validation 32

3.4 Disclaimer 33



1.1 List of Tables



Table 1: Total Ammonia Capacity by Region (mtpa) 7

Table 2: Active, Planned and Announced Ammonia Capacity by Region (mtpa), 2016 8

Table 3: Ammonia Capacity Share of Top 10 Companies (%) 9

Table 4: Ammonia Capacity of Top 10 Countries (mtpa) 10

Table 5: Global Ammonia Capacity Share by Feedstock (%) 11

Table 6: Total Ammonia Feedstock by Region (mtpa) 12

Table 7: Planned Capacity Additions by Region (mtpa) 13

Table 8: Planned Capacity Additions by Top 10 Countries (mtpa) 14

Table 9: Planned Capacity Additions by Top 10 Companies (mtpa) 15

Table 10: Total Capex Spending On Planned Projects by Region (US$ bil) 16

Table 11: Total Capex Spending On Planned Projects by Top 10 Countries (US$ bil) 17

Table 12: Global Ammonia Major Planned Plant Details - Development Stage (Feasibility) 18

Table 13: Global Ammonia Major Planned Plant Details (Contd.) - Development Stage (Feasibility) 19

Table 14: Global Ammonia Major Planned Plant Details - Development Stage (Approval) 20

Table 15: Global Ammonia Major Planned Plant Details (Contd.)- Development Stage (Approval) 21

Table 16: Global Ammonia Major Planned Plant Details - Development Stage (FEED) 22

Table 17: Global Ammonia Major Planned Plant Details (Contd.) - Development Stage (FEED) 23

Table 18: Global Ammonia Major Planned Plant Details - Development Stage (Construction) 24

Table 19: Global Ammonia Major Planned Plant Details (Contd.) - Development Stage (Construction) 25

Table 20: Global Ammonia Major Planned Plant Details (Contd..) - Development Stage (Construction) 26



About Market Research Hub



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

