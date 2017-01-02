Oliu Has Provided Useful Info on the New Construction Projects in Moscow

With an extensive choice of tenant builders, selecting the suitable real estate project seems to be a challenge for ordinary people, who lack information in the niche.

Oliu is a trusted portal, which aims at offering its visitors valuable and acute information about new construction projects around Moscow and the region. This info is provided by the local tenant builders, who are interested in attracting the potential customers. This is what the developers of the resource tell about it: We try our best effort to provide the users with complete and valuable information about all the new construction projects that can be found in Moscow and its suburbs. The contacts of each tenant builder can be found at the resource as well to make it easier for a visitor to get in touch with the company he/she is interested in.



For the searching convenience of users, the developers of the portal have made it possible to use the search filter option. From now on, it is possible to select the best offers by filtering the residential complexes by the underground branch and station, district, region or town. Apart from that, the site offers similar filters by the cost of the object, the number of rooms required, the area of the apartment, current construction stage, completion date and other parameters. This makes it possible to speed up the search and ensures ultimate searching convenience.



The comment section of the website is another benefit of the portal. It allows reading the reviews and comments of users, who have the experience of dealing with tenant builders or residential complexes enlisted at the resource. Current news, useful articles, popular posts and other related info are also available at the website.



For more information, please, feel free to visit http://oliu.ru/





About the Company:



Oliu is a credible portal, which delivers valuable information about new construction projects in Moscow and the Moscow region. This information is provided by the tenant builders and is updated on a regular basis to keep the users aware of the latest changes and offers in the real estate market. Visitors can make use of a convenient search filter option and other beneficial offers available at the website. The portal is accessible 24/7.



Contact Info:

Address: 10 Presnenskaja Embankment, Block C, 123317 Moscow, Russian Federation

E-mail: info(at)oliu.ru

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/%D0%9E%D0%9B%D0%98%D0%A3%D1%80%D1%83-1476165732693231/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oliuru1

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/108934148074789140452

Website: http://oliu.ru/





