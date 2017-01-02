Newly Released Cabinet Lock To Avoid Slammed Little Fingers

Katabird releases their new cabinet lock to keep children and families safe. https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Safety-Cabinet-Locks-Count/dp/B01N68UCLR

(firmenpresse) - It is very common to see toddlers getting their little fingers cut or slammed by doors even though a cabinet lock is in place. This happens because the child safety latches are much too long.



When kids open cupboards, they cant open them completely but there is still a gap which allows small hands to reach inside, drop a glass jar and cut their little fingers.



This is very easy to fix, really! Then why does it keep happening ? The answer is: because some cabinet locks are very complicated to install. This is frustrating for a mother who does not like to use tools therefore they tend to not buy any cabinet safety locks at all.



This is the reason why parents should have the Katabird Cabinet Lock as their baby proofing agent. The Katabird Cabinet Lock makes the child proof process fun, fast and easy; keeping all potentially dangerous goods locked away from children.



The Katabird Toy Cabinet Lock comes in a cute dog shape form. It also has:

A solid 3m adhesive tape that offers protection for babies; so ideally the parents should know beforehand where they are going to stick it. An easy as pie to install system, takes only 1 minute to install. Instructions are included and customers dont need any screws or tools to install these safety latches. A 3 finger operation for parents and grandparents. Very easy to use for adults but very tricky for children.

The best part of this cabinet lock is the hidden button. It's irritating dealing with locks that are so easy to open that any child could figure it out. It's just as bad dealing with locks that can barely be opened.



The button that opens the Katabird Cabinet Lock is hidden enough to make it easy for a grown-up to open, but a huge challenge for toddlers. These provide the perfect balance and save a ton of time.



Dealing with kids is hard enough already; this makes it so much easier.



Heres what these children safety locks look like: https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Safety-Cabinet-Locks-Count/dp/B01N68UCLR





The Katabird Cabinet Lock comes in four different colors allowing parents to use their kids least favorite color as a secret weapon to keep them away from cupboards.



The idea is for a parent to identity what color(s) their kids dont like very much. Then with this in mind, the parent can buy a Katabird Cabinet Lock 4 pack in that color, that way their kids wont feel tempted to play with it or attempt to open it.



The Katabird [Cabinet Lock](https://www.amazon.com/Katabird-Safety-Cabinet-Locks-Count/dp/B01N68UCLR) also comes with a 100% satisfaction money back warranty and a couple of special unannounced free gifts. Owning a Katabird Cabinet Lock make kids and parents lives much easier, safer and worry free at home.



About Katabird: Katabird offers online good quality home tools with a dedicated mission to deliver one-hundred percent customer satisfaction. Helping first time and experienced parents achieve success in their day-to-day life is one of their goals. Katabird strives to ensure all of their products are made with the end-user in mind by creating simple and superior products.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Katabird



PressRelease by

Katabird

Requests:

Katabird





132 N. Main Street

Houston

United States

Date: 02/01/2017 - 12:01

Language: English

News-ID 521180

Character count: 3381

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Katabird

Ansprechpartner: Juan and Santina

Stadt: Houston



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 31/01/2017



Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease