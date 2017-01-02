IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization Announces New Chairman and Expanded Board for 2017

New Board Members Elected Bring Vast Expertise from Across the Technology Spectrum

(firmenpresse) - PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- (ISTO), an international federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces its new chairman, Yatin Trivedi, and the 2017 .

Comprised of leaders from various fields of electro and emerging technologies including mobile, wireless charging, high-performance computing (HPC) and lighting industries, the ISTO Board of Directors oversees the financial operations of the organization, as well as the development of the ISTO Business Plan and other related strategic and operational activities. Directors also serve to promote the benefits of industry and government organizations partnering with ISTO.

Chairman Trivedi succeeds Forrest D. (Don) Wright, president, Standards Strategies, LLC. Don had served as chairman since 2011 and will remain a director on the ISTO Board.

"I'd like to thank Don for his many years of service as ISTO Chairman and welcome the new directors," said Trivedi. "ISTO is well positioned to partner with the global technology community for the development, adoption, marketing and certification of industry standards. I look forward to working with and leading the ISTO Board of Directors."

New and returning directors were nominated and elected by fellow ISTO federation members. Daniel C. Burnett, principal, Standards Play, Brian K. Daly, director, Core and Government/Regulatory Standards, AT&T, and Menno Treffers, founder, Treffers Alliance Management were all newly elected to the ISTO Board of Directors in December 2016. The new directors bring years of leadership in standardization and alliance management across various technology sectors including wireless power, voice recognition, and telecommunications technologies. Roger J. Martin, president, RJM Consulting, did not seek reelection, but was appointed Corporate Secretary of the ISTO.

Yatin Trivedi, service line executive, Aricent Inc.

Marco W. Migliaro, president and CEO, ISTO

Daniel C. Burnett, principal, Standards Play

Brian K. Daly, director, core and government/regulatory standards, AT&T

Gerald T. Lane, independent consultant

Myron Slota, program manager of large data center development, IBM

Menno Treffers, founder, Treffers Alliance Management

Don Wright, president, Standards Strategies, LLC

Full director bios are available on the .

ISTO is the premier trusted partner of the global technology community for the development, adoption, and certification of industry standards and technology solutions that benefit industry. An international federation of member programs, its mission is to facilitate the life-cycle of industry standards development through a dedicated staff committed to offering vendor neutrality, quality support and member satisfaction. ISTO Programs span the spectrum of today's information and communications technologies. For more information, visit .





More information:

http://ieee-isto.org/



PressRelease by

IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 02/01/2017 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 521183

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization

Stadt: PISCATAWAY, NJ





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease