Metso introduces a community-friendly Lokotrack® Urban(TM) series to enable safe rock crushing in cities

Metso introduces a community-friendly Lokotrack® Urban(TM) series to enable safe

rock crushing in cities







Metso Corporation's press release on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. EET



Metso Lokotrack® Urban(TM) series mobile crushing plant revolutionizes crushing

in densely populated environments, such as city centers. The new solution

simplifies crushing operations, incorporates significant noise protection and

cuts dust emissions remarkably, minimizing the impact for people living and

working around construction sites.



"We developed this new solution to make it possible to run crushing operations

in the most heavily regulated urban environments. Obtaining environmental

permits is very tough when crushing in densely populated areas. The new

Lokotrack Urban series, however, provides robust crushing power while minimizing

the impact for people and communities around the site," says Jouni Hulttinen,

Product Manager, Lokotrack mobile crushing plants, at Metso.



Environmental permits usually regulate the noise level caused by the crushing

operations. From occupational health and safety perspective, 85 decibels is the

most common level defined that requires ear protection, although even much lower

levels can be disturbing for people living or working around crushing sites.

With the noise-protected Lokotrack Urban LT106, the required protection

distance drops up to 60% from 23-25 meters to 9-11 meters (from 75'-82' to

30'-36'). Outside this area, the sensory impact on the human ear can be even

more significant.



"The test results are impressive. Naturally, we need to keep in mind that

process noise is also highly dependent on other equipment used on site. The new

Urban series is first of its kind that adapts to all crushing operations and

actively protects the health and safety of the plant personnel and civilians,"



Hulttinen continues.



In addition to very low noise emissions, the Lokotrack Urban series includes a

very advanced dust suppression system. The dust is funneled to stay inside the

mobile crushing plant and a high-pressure water spraying system absorbs most

dust particles from the air. The environmental features integrated into the

mobile plant do not require any special maintenance. The crushing plant is also

very easy to move from one site to another.



For more information, please visit our website or contact our product team.



Disclaimer notice: Process noise is highly dependent on process parameters, such

as feed material, feed size, by-pass arrangements, crusher setting and ambient

temperature. Actual values may vary depending on operation conditions and other

equipment used on site. Metso Minerals, Inc. accepts no additional

responsibility related to the noise information provided in this example. Always

follow your local occupational health and safety administration regulations.



Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates,

recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers

improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by

using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build

new, sustainable ways of growing together.



Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems

to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope

of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400

services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.



Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about

EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50

countries. Expect results.



www.metso.com www.twitter.com/metsogroup



Further information, please contact



Jouni Hulttinen, Product Manager, Lokotrack Product line, Metso Corporation Tel.

+358 2048 44384, e-mail jouni.hulttinen(at)metso.com



Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Global Communications, Metso Corporation,

Tel. +358 20 484 3212, e-mail helena.marjaranta(at)metso.com

















Lokotrack-Urban-LT106:

http://hugin.info/3017/R/2075048/780181.jpg







More information:

http://www.metso.com



