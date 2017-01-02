(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Metso introduces a community-friendly Lokotrack® Urban(TM) series to enable safe
rock crushing in cities
Metso Corporation's press release on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. EET
Metso Lokotrack® Urban(TM) series mobile crushing plant revolutionizes crushing
in densely populated environments, such as city centers. The new solution
simplifies crushing operations, incorporates significant noise protection and
cuts dust emissions remarkably, minimizing the impact for people living and
working around construction sites.
"We developed this new solution to make it possible to run crushing operations
in the most heavily regulated urban environments. Obtaining environmental
permits is very tough when crushing in densely populated areas. The new
Lokotrack Urban series, however, provides robust crushing power while minimizing
the impact for people and communities around the site," says Jouni Hulttinen,
Product Manager, Lokotrack mobile crushing plants, at Metso.
Environmental permits usually regulate the noise level caused by the crushing
operations. From occupational health and safety perspective, 85 decibels is the
most common level defined that requires ear protection, although even much lower
levels can be disturbing for people living or working around crushing sites.
With the noise-protected Lokotrack Urban LT106, the required protection
distance drops up to 60% from 23-25 meters to 9-11 meters (from 75'-82' to
30'-36'). Outside this area, the sensory impact on the human ear can be even
more significant.
"The test results are impressive. Naturally, we need to keep in mind that
process noise is also highly dependent on other equipment used on site. The new
Urban series is first of its kind that adapts to all crushing operations and
actively protects the health and safety of the plant personnel and civilians,"
Hulttinen continues.
In addition to very low noise emissions, the Lokotrack Urban series includes a
very advanced dust suppression system. The dust is funneled to stay inside the
mobile crushing plant and a high-pressure water spraying system absorbs most
dust particles from the air. The environmental features integrated into the
mobile plant do not require any special maintenance. The crushing plant is also
very easy to move from one site to another.
For more information, please visit our website or contact our product team.
Disclaimer notice: Process noise is highly dependent on process parameters, such
as feed material, feed size, by-pass arrangements, crusher setting and ambient
temperature. Actual values may vary depending on operation conditions and other
equipment used on site. Metso Minerals, Inc. accepts no additional
responsibility related to the noise information provided in this example. Always
follow your local occupational health and safety administration regulations.
Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates,
recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers
improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by
using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build
new, sustainable ways of growing together.
Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems
to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope
of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400
services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.
Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about
EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50
countries. Expect results.
www.metso.com www.twitter.com/metsogroup
Further information, please contact
Jouni Hulttinen, Product Manager, Lokotrack Product line, Metso Corporation Tel.
+358 2048 44384, e-mail jouni.hulttinen(at)metso.com
Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Global Communications, Metso Corporation,
Tel. +358 20 484 3212, e-mail helena.marjaranta(at)metso.com
Lokotrack-Urban-LT106:
http://hugin.info/3017/R/2075048/780181.jpg
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.