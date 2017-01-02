(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Pöyry PLC Press Release 1 February 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (EET)
Invitation to Pöyry's January-December 2016 result news conference on 8 February
2017
Pöyry's January-December 2016 financial statement release will be published on
8 February 2017 at 8:30 a.m. EET. The report will be available at company's
website at www.poyry.com/investors after publishing.
The result will be presented in English at a conference for analysts, investors
and the press at 1:00 p.m. EET. The conference will be held at Pöyry house,
Jaakonkatu 3, Vantaa, Finland. The event will be hosted by Martin à Porta,
President and CEO, and Juuso Pajunen, CFO. Please inform us of your
participation in the event no later than 3 February 2017 by e-mail to
peggy.hagberg(at)poyry.com.
The participants can also join a conference call that will be arranged in
conjunction with the conference. The conference call details can be found below.
A live webcast of the conference can be followed online on the company's website
at www.poyry.com/investors. A recording will be made available by the next
working day on the same website.
To attend the conference call, please dial:
FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0361
SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
US: +1 719 457 1036
Other countries: +44 (0)330 336 9105
Conference ID: 4421323
Due to the nature of the live webcast, we kindly ask those attending the
conference call to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
PÖYRY PLC
Additional information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients
globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in
our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,
underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus
sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an
extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales
in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).
