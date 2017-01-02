Global Demand for Sheet Face Masks Expected to Experience Market Growth with a Value of US$336.7 mn by 2024

Report titled "Sheet Face Masks Market" has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Report also presents a brief overview of the market by covering some of the key regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, Feb 01, 2017: The rapidly expanding global market of sheet face masks is the focus of a new study by Transparence Market Research, added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). According to the research analysts, sheet face masks market currently represents a remarkable share in the skin care industry and is further anticipated to grow with beneficial share with the robust growth of the industry. This study is entitled as Sheet Face Masks Market- Global Industry Analysis 2016-2024, which provides precise information about the market including market trends and drivers, influencing factors, industrial growth rate etc. As per TMR estimations, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2016 and 2024.



In the initial section, the report presents a brief overview of the market by covering some of the key regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. At present, the market status for sheet face masks is flourishing across these geographical regions, majorly driven by the rising demand for anti-ageing formula, wrinkle problems and dehydrated skin of consumers, as well as by men, who are taking an interest in cosmetics and body care. Additionally, the analysts have observed that emerging economies such as Argentina, China, Brazil and India are the lucrative market for the sales of sheet face masks.



Furthermore, the report presents a detailed segmentation of the market. The market has been segmented on the basis of fabric type and by category. Sheet face masks comprise of five types of fabrics including:



hydrogel

non-woven

cotton

bio-cellulose and others



Among these, Asia Pacific has the largest market for bio-cellulose that is why this segment of the market is growing rapidly. Major factors driving the growth of the market includes thin natural fiber use in bio-cellulose fiber globally. As per current market trend, hydrogel fabric is also evolving due to consumers preference and their buying behavior towards beauty products. On the other hand, by category type, the market has been segmented into premium sheet face masks and mass sheet face masks. Due to the growing demand from consumers, key players in the market are developing face masks such as aloe vera, hydrogel, honey flavor, aqua skin ampoule mask etc.



The leading players in the market profile in the report includes Sephora Inc. (California, U.S), Boss Biological Technique Ltd., (Guangdong, China), 3Lab Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.), Kracie Holdings, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), BioRepublic Skin Care (Atlanta, U.S.), Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l. (Milan, Italy), Star Skin Beauty Group AG (Los Angeles, U.S.), Innisfree Corporation (South Korea), Yunos Co. Ltd.(Osaka, Japan) and DECLÉOR Paris. (Paris, France).









