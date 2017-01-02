Broadway Receives Initial Surface Assays



(firmenpresse) - Broadway Receives Initial Surface Assays



Vancouver, BC - February 1, 2017 - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: BRD) (OTCQB: BDWYF) (Frankfurt: BGH.F) (Broadway or the Company) has received the results from surface sampling completed as part of the late 2016 property mapping program at its Madison copper-gold project (Madison) near Silver Star, Montana, USA in the Butte-Anaconda mining region. The program was designed to advance existing targets and generate new targets across the projects area.

Highlights include:



- 17 of the 60 samples returned copper values in excess of 1,000 ppm with highlights of 24,100; 14,800; 12,400 and 10,800 ppm (equivalent to 2.41%, 1.48%, 1.24% and 1.08%);



- 28 of the 60 samples returned gold values in excess of 0.1 ppm with highlights of 16.15, 13.75, 11.1 and 9.91 ppm (equivalent to 16.15 g/t, 13.75 g/t, 11.1 g/t and 9.91 g/t).



The random grab sampling program tested the dumps associated with each historic working located within the property. Complete sampling details can be seen on the current exploration page of the Companys website. Broadway cautions investors the grab sample results are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Madison property.



Broadways technical team mapped the Madison property and also wanted to locate the abundant pits, trenches, shafts and adits throughout the claim group with a GPS unit to catalog geology, alteration and mineralization. These results will be coordinated with the recently announced IP and magnetic geophysical surveys to help further direct the next phase of the surface exploration program.



The areas with increased copper and/or gold values were largely found along the limestone/intrusive contact with a larger cluster in the area proximal to the Madison mine workings. Some gold was also found near the contact with the metamorphic rocks in the southwest corner of the claim block. Two samples of elevated copper were found near the contact between the limestone and the shale.





The mapping was successful in decreasing the area previously mapped as alluvium thereby increasing the exposed area of the Radar Creek pluton. Of note, skarn zones were further into the Radar Creek pluton than previously expected. Additionally, zones of argillic alteration were identified within the pluton.



A composite grab sample made up of several individual pieces over a metre square area was taken from the dump of each individual working. All samples were sent to the ALS Minerals Laboratory in Elko, Nevada, an ISO 9001:2008-certified facility for analysis. QA/QC protocols consisted of blank standards inserted into the sample stream.



Qualified Person



R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., a Director of Broadway and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, prepared and approved the technical information contained in this release. All historical geological information on the Madison Project included in this press release was gathered during the Companys due diligence process and has not been independently verified by management.



About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.



Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company that owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the famous Butte-Anaconda, Montana, USA mining region. The Madison copper-gold project is permitted for exploration and contains a past-producing underground mine that Broadway is in the process of refurbishing with potential to expand known copper and gold zones that remain open for development. Outside the mining parameter, Broadway has also identified exploration potential within its extensive land package.



For more information:

1-800-680-0661

info(at)broadwaymining.com

www.broadwaymining.com



Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Suite 507 - 595 Howe Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T5



Media:

Adam Bello

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 416.489.0092

media(at)primorisgroup.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







PressRelease by

BROADWAY GOLD MINING LTD

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 02/01/2017 - 12:03

Language: English

News-ID 521198

Character count: 4413

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BROADWAY GOLD MINING LTD

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease