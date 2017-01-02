Veritas-Cannevert Commences Preparation of First Clinical Trials of Cannabis Targeting Pain



January 31st, 2017, Vancouver, B.C. - Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT; OTC: VRTHF; and Frankfurt: 2VP), an emerging discovery and IP development company, is pleased to announce that it is working with its research arm, Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd. to design and implement the first clinical trials of cannabis strains targeting pain. Leading contract research organizations (CROs) with clinical experience of evaluating cannabis and pain are being considered for cost estimates and timelines.



Veritas CEO, Dr. Lui Franciosi indicated that, Canneverts chemical and animal studies have identified suitable strains that warrant immediate human trials, which will be done to the highest standards at institutes of high repute.



Veritas and Cannevert intend to implement these clinical trials this year that meets the highest quality standards, i.e., Good Clinical Practices (GCPs). CROs with experience in evaluating cannabis for the treatment of pain are currently being visited and screened for suitability. Once a site is identified and a contract negotiated, a formal announcement will be made.





Veritas Pharma Inc. is an emerging-stage pharmaceutical and IP development company, who, through Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd. (CTL), is advancing the science behind medical cannabis. It is the Company aim, through its investment in CTL, to develop the most effective cannabis strains (cultivars) specific to pain, nausea, epilepsy and PTSD, solving the critical need for clinical data to support medical marijuana claims. CTLs unique value proposition uses a low-cost research and development model to help drive shareholder value, and speed-to-market. Veritas investment in CTL is led by strong management team, bringing together veteran academic pharmacologists, anesthetists & chemists. The companys commercial mission is to patent protect CTLs IP (cultivars & strains) and sell or license to cancer clinics, insurance industry and pharma, targeting multi-billion dollar global markets.





CTL is a private company owned by a unique group of chemists, pharmacologists, and other medical professionals. With offices located on the campus of the University of British Columbia, CTL has obtained permission from Health Canada to conduct research on cannabis strains. CTL has entered a funding agreement with Veritas where, upon advancing $1.5 million to CTL, Veritas will earn an 80% ownership interest in CTL. Although Veritas has advanced $1,250,000 to CTL, no ownership interest will be earned by Veritas until the entire $1.5 million is received. CTL has also entered a licensing agreement with Veritas, licensing Veritas to market all products developed by CTL.



Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company which trades in three countries including Canada, on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.



