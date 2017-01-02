LoveFromMe, The Personal and Tangible Way to Gift Money Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on Seedrs

Personalised gift cards you can spend anywhere in the world that accepts MasterCard

A £350,000 equity crowdfunding round has been launched on Seedrs by LoveFromMe, a personalised gift card scheme which can be redeemed anywhere.



Available to spend online and in-store at over 30 million locations around the world that accept MasterCard, LoveFromMe is changing the face of the gift card market, currently estimated to be worth over £5 billion, according to The UK Gift Card and Voucher Association, 2013.



LoveFromMe achieved revenues of £1.175m in 2016, with over 3,600 orders fulfilled and sales deriving from 36 different countries. The business has to date demonstrated through organic growth alone, that there is a huge market potential to launch a product successfully in under two years.



Key facts:



 20,000 gift cards are purchased every hour in the UK. Thats on average three gift cards per person per year

 The average gift card purchase is £25 and these cards usually tie people to a specific retailer or retailing group

 The vast majority of these cards sit in an unregulated arena and are legally null and void if the retailer goes out of business

 The average card load value for corporate LoveFromMe customers is £118 and the average card load value for consumer gift purchases is £99. Furthermore, funds are securely held by a MasterCard licensed user

 The UK gift market is worth over £5 billion a year and growing

 50% is estimated to be consumer, 50% corporate gifting

 The vast majority are single user or multi-retailer

 Corporate clients include Goodyear, Travelodge and T.M. Lewin



Thish De Zoysa, Co-founder and Director, LoveFromMe, stated: Store-specific gift cards that cant be spent online can be such a burden to the recipient, as can just a gift of cash because it is so easy to spend on something other than a gift. LoveFromMe has changed the way gift cards are both used and purchased and has completely re-energised a stagnant and old-fashioned market.





Alan McLaren, Co-founder of BREAL Capital and previously CEO of GMAC Commercial Finance and CEO of Landsbanki Commercial Finance, added: I am delighted to be an investor and board advisor to LoveFromMe. Through my previous experience I understand how important it is to develop a brand that connects with consumers and wins their loyalty. There is a rapidly growing consumer and corporate need for flexibility and security of gift cards that LoveFromMe gives.



I was an original seed investor in the business and have been so impressed with what the business has built with very limited resources that I have invested in the Crowd Fund.



https://www.seedrs.com/love-from-me







