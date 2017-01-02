Lifestyle & Leisure


LoveFromMe, The Personal and Tangible Way to Gift Money Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on Seedrs

Personalised gift cards you can spend anywhere in the world that accepts MasterCard

ID: 521232
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Personalised gift cards you can spend anywhere in the world that accepts MasterCard

A £350,000 equity crowdfunding round has been launched on Seedrs by LoveFromMe, a personalised gift card scheme which can be redeemed anywhere.

Available to spend online and in-store at over 30 million locations around the world that accept MasterCard, LoveFromMe is changing the face of the gift card market, currently estimated to be worth over £5 billion, according to The UK Gift Card and Voucher Association, 2013.

LoveFromMe achieved revenues of £1.175m in 2016, with over 3,600 orders fulfilled and sales deriving from 36 different countries. The business has to date demonstrated through organic growth alone, that there is a huge market potential to launch a product successfully in under two years.

Key facts:

 20,000 gift cards are purchased every hour in the UK. Thats on average three gift cards per person per year
 The average gift card purchase is £25 and these cards usually tie people to a specific retailer or retailing group
 The vast majority of these cards sit in an unregulated arena and are legally null and void if the retailer goes out of business
 The average card load value for corporate LoveFromMe customers is £118 and the average card load value for consumer gift purchases is £99. Furthermore, funds are securely held by a MasterCard licensed user
 The UK gift market is worth over £5 billion a year and growing
 50% is estimated to be consumer, 50% corporate gifting
 The vast majority are single user or multi-retailer
 Corporate clients include Goodyear, Travelodge and T.M. Lewin

Thish De Zoysa, Co-founder and Director, LoveFromMe, stated: Store-specific gift cards that cant be spent online can be such a burden to the recipient, as can just a gift of cash because it is so easy to spend on something other than a gift. LoveFromMe has changed the way gift cards are both used and purchased and has completely re-energised a stagnant and old-fashioned market.



Alan McLaren, Co-founder of BREAL Capital and previously CEO of GMAC Commercial Finance and CEO of Landsbanki Commercial Finance, added: I am delighted to be an investor and board advisor to LoveFromMe. Through my previous experience I understand how important it is to develop a brand that connects with consumers and wins their loyalty. There is a rapidly growing consumer and corporate need for flexibility and security of gift cards that LoveFromMe gives.

I was an original seed investor in the business and have been so impressed with what the business has built with very limited resources that I have invested in the Crowd Fund.

https://www.seedrs.com/love-from-me



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/LoveFromMe-The-Personal-and-Tangible-Way-to-Gift-Money-Launches



Keywords (optional):

lovefromme, seedrs, funding, gift-cards, crowdfunding, mastercard, voucher,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 02/01/2017 - 14:01
Language: English
News-ID 521232
Character count: 2945
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 1522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 01/02/2017

Number of hits: 84

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Lifestyle & Leisure




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.957
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 36
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 217


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z