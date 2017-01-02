New Train Ticket Site Launches That Could Save UK Rail Travellers At Least £40m A Year

ticketclever to provide savings of up to 60 per cent on rail journeys thanks to ground-breaking algorithm

(firmenpresse) - London, UK, 1st February 2017. ticketclever.com, a new UK rail travel booking site, launches today offering train passengers the potential to save at least £40 million annually on 95 million rail journeys over an hour in length.



ticketclever has, for the first time, cracked the complexity of train travel to give passengers access to hidden cheap fares. Its ground-breaking clever algorithm crunches hundreds of millions of fare and route combinations to unlock savings of up to 60 per cent. Top savings are found on the day-of-travel for journeys of an hour or longer. Showing more cheap fares than other rail ticketing websites, customers can make comparisons and choose the best fare for their needs. For those who can plan ahead ticketclever also sells discounted Advance Purchase fares. Where possible ticketclever offers multi-ticket deals at a lower cost than-on-the-day fares, when Advance Purchase fares are sold-out or unavailable. ticketclever is an independent train booking site and doesnt charge any booking or payment card fees.



The biggest savings on ticketclever are for journeys over an hour. Typical savings[1] include:



Manchester to London Euston - £73.80, saving £95.20 (56%) on the peak £169 adult single

Leeds to London Kings Cross £54.30, saving £50.90 (50%) on the off-peak £105.20 adult single

Liverpool to London Euston - £52.70, saving £30.20 (36%) on the off-peak £82.90 adult single

Glasgow to Leicester - £86.20, saving £34.80 (29%) on the off-peak £121.00 adult single

Birmingham to Norwich  £67.40, saving £76.90 (34%) on the off-peak £101.50 adult single

Newcastle to Leeds - £42.00, saving £16.40 (28%) on the off-peak £58.40 adult return

Oxford to Manchester  £135.40, saving £37.60 (22%) on peak £173.00 adult return



It is our mission to put rail travellers first, by making it easy to find and book cheap train fares using our clever algorithm, explained Jeremy Acklam, CEO, ticketclever.





In an era where the price of train travel is under scrutiny, its frustrating that getting the best deal on UK train journeys isnt straightforward. With so many fare combinations for each journey, its very difficult for passengers to be certain they have a good deal. At ticketclever we want to make rail travel simpler by transforming the process of finding and buying tickets, so it is more transparent, continued Acklam.



ticketclevers smart technology uniquely calculates hundreds of millions of different fare combinations and identifies where the biggest savings can be made. It presents options for each journey so customers can see where a saving can be made whether travelling later, earlier or on a slightly different route. If a customers journey spans peak and off-peak times, ticketclever will automatically work out if multiple tickets would be cheaper and offer that option.



Key features

 Finds savings of up to 60 per cent for day of travel or when Advance fares are unavailable or sold out

 No booking or payment card fees

 More cheap fares than any other rail booking website

 Created by a privately funded UK startup

 ticketclever.com is accredited by National Rail to sell tickets on behalf of the UK Train Operators



[1]Cost savings on the date of search 26th January 2017. These costs are subject to change on a day to day basis.







