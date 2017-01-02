Pinsent Masons and LexisNexis  redefining the practical guidance market

LONDON, 1st February 2017  LexisNexis UK (www.lexisnexis.co.uk), a leading provider of content and technology solutions, today announced that Pinsent Masons (www.pinsentmasons.com), a Global 100 law firm with an award-winning reputation for the bold pursuit of innovation, has chosen LexisPSL as its preferred firmwide practical guidance platform and has rolled out LexisPSL to its 1,800 lawyers.



LexisPSL has been rapidly expanding its presence within the UK practical guidance market with hundreds of in-house legal teams and 85% of the top 100 law firms now using the product. LexisPSL has been built to form part of an ecosystem of products, allowing it to seamlessly integrate with the primary law resources of LexisLibrary, the LexisDraft proofreading technology and LexisNexis document automation solutions.



Simon Collin, Director of Legal Markets for LexisNexis, said: We are absolutely committed to building the very best practical guidance product in the market. We constantly look for partners who share this vision and will work with us to further evolve the product and help make it even better. In Pinsent Masons we found a world class partner who shared this vision and have worked hand in hand with them to make it a reality.



Our desire to offer customers a choice in meeting their practical guidance needs goes beyond simply having the best product. Product adoption and change management are critical in these projects and we are determined to make sure our customers get the best return on their investment.



There were three key reasons Pinsent Masons were looking for a fresh approach: a closer supplier relationship, a cost effective solution and improved user efficiency. Before making the switch, Pinsent Masons insisted on an exhaustive test of LexisPSL under real working conditions. This trial lasted approximately six months and involved around 400 lawyers at their offices across the country.





Lawyers were asked to rate the quality of precedents, practical guidance, current awareness, links to underlying authority, ease of use, search and navigation, as well as to consider the impact on their own service delivery when using LexisPSL.



Most lawyers quickly became confident with LexisPSL and many reported that LexisPSL was more intuitive than other tools they were already familiar with. As anticipated, the strong links between LexisLibrary and LexisPSL also proved universally popular with the firm reviewing all facets of LexisPSL with equal rigour.



David Halliwell, Director of Knowledge and Innovation Delivery, at Pinsent Masons said: Our strategy is to be an international market leader in our five global sectors. We can only do that if our lawyers have access to the best, most up-to-date resources. We are always seeking innovative ways of supporting them. Above all, its absolutely essential that everything is relevant to the needs of our clients and their sectors.



We felt our voice and requirements would be heard by LexisNexis and right from the start there was a great willingness to engage and have dialogue. There is a very high quality link between the guidance and the underlying resources, sources and authority that our lawyers rely on. Theres an efficiency there that is new in this market. For us that was a strong factor.



At Pinsent Masons we want to be seen to be bold and show that if the product is right we are willing to disrupt the market. I am confident others will follow our lead in adopting LexisPSL.









