Top-Selling Gel Pen Set To Receive A New About Us Piece From Teddy Shake

Teddy Shake announced that a new "About Us" piece is in consideration for their best-selling gel pen set.

(firmenpresse) - It has been three months since Teddy Shake launched their 105-piece [gel pen set](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA). During that time, the colorful gel pens have become a favorite of customers who have been enthusiastic about the color choices and quality of the Teddy Shake gel pens. Based on some of the feedback from the customers, Teddy Shake has decided to draft a new "about us" for the company.



"We did quite a bit of research prior to creating and launching our gel pen set," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Getting the input from the customers provides an entirely new insight into the gel pens. Our hope is to use some of the customer comments and feedback, then develop a new about us statement that better showcases us and our product."



With 105 different pens in the set, the [Teddy Shake gel pen](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) has a color for everyone. Color styles include neon, milky, rainbow, glitter and metallic. Every Teddy Shake pen is designed to hold 60% more ink than other gel pens, which means that the Teddy Shake gel pen set provides many more hours of use. The ink contained inside the Teddy Shake gel pens is non-toxic and acid-free, making the gel pens safe for use by children, as well as safe for use in scrapbooks or archival documents. The Teddy Shake gel pens are also perfect for journaling, adult coloring books, reports, school projects and doodling.



Priced at $24.99, the 105-piece gel pen set by Teddy Shake is available only on Amazon.com



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





