Vitality Biopharma Publishes Scientific Data on Discovery of Cannabinoid Glycosides

Cannabinoid pharmaceuticals now in development for inflammatory bowel disease and narcotic bowel syndrome, a severe form of opiate-induced abdominal pain

Vitality Biopharma (OTCQB: VBIO), a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, today announced the publication of a scientific manuscript that details internal research efforts including the discovery and production of cannabinoid glycosides.

The scientific manuscript is titled, "Cannabinoid glycosides: In vitro production of a new class of cannabinoids with improved physicochemical properties," which details the scientific pathway undertaken by the Company's research and development team towards the discovery of a multifunctional plant enzyme from Stevia rebaudiana, as well as an ability to produce a diverse class of cannabinoid compounds known as cannabinoid glycosides, or cannabosides. The manuscript has been published through bioRxiv's Biochemistry section on New Results, which focuses on advances in life sciences research. The full manuscript can be found here: .

Small molecule glycosylation is increasingly recognized within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as a reliable means to alter the solubility and stability of drug compounds. Glycosylation may enable prodrug development strategies that extend patent life, improve the bioavailability of existing medications, and reduce side effects through targeted drug delivery.

Traditionally, most pharmaceutical companies employ chemical synthesis methods, but chemical glycosylation is often ineffective due to the need for complex multistep synthetic routes that deliver inadequate yields. In 2013, Vitality Biopharma initiated a research program to overcome this key hurdle, and developed efficient means of glycosylation through enzymatic biosynthesis. In late 2015 and 2016, Vitality scientists applied this technology towards cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), creating a new class of cannabinoid glycosides called "cannabosides."

Vitality has already filed for intellectual property covering the subject matter described in this work, including composition of matter claims for more than 20 cannabinoid glycoside compounds. Cannabosides are now being developed as pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and narcotic bowel syndrome, a severe form of opiate-induced abdominal pain.

Vitality Biopharma is dedicated to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. For more information, visit: . Follow us on , and .

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

