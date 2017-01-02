CHRON's Affiliate, Zen Technologies, Announces Launch of Commercial Services Division and Zero-Cost Program(TM)

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- The CHRON Organization, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHRO), announced today that it has launched its commercial services division under its wholly owned subsidiary Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen). The Zen Commercial Services initiative has been in a pre-launch mode over the past three weeks; however, the Company is pleased to announce that it has already executed engagement contracts with 10 commercial clients. The Company is forecasting to enroll approximately 30 to 40 commercial clients during the first quarter of 2017 as part of the pre-launch phase.

Zen's commercial offering is a sophisticated blend of smart controls, security and energy conservation technologies. In addition to its suite of commercial solutions, Zen is also pleased to announce a cutting-edge payment option called the Zero-Cost Program. The Zero-Cost Program allows clients to take full advantage of Zen's commercial offering, while not incurring any new out-of-pocket expenses. This is accomplished via a performance-based services contract, whereby Zen is guaranteeing savings for the customer.

"Commercial, industrial and municipal customers can now implement the latest in smart controls and energy conservation technologies, while also making improvements to their bottom line," CHRON's Chairman, Byron Young, said.

The Zero-Cost Program has provided a way for Zen to distinguish itself from all of its competitors, whether that be alarm/security companies, automation companies, or even energy brokers, as no one else in the industry is presenting a comparable offer. The Zero-Cost Program is a financial tool that business owners and decision makers can use to retrofit their businesses to the latest technology, help achieve sustainability goals and increase their net operating income.

Among Zen's first clients is a Texas-based company that owns and manages a real-estate portfolio encompassing retail, mixed-use, multi-family, grocery chains and healthcare related assets. Petromark, one of its divisions, recently contracted over 150 (and counting) convenient store/gas stations to take full advantage of Zen's Zero-Cost Program. Zen is nearing completion on all site surveys and will soon be in the analytical phase of the sales process, which will be followed by underwriting and installation.

"Our early estimates indicate that there will be a significant reduction in electricity consumption for Petromark," commented Zen's VP of Business Development, Jeff Bay-Andersen.

Those interested in learning more about the Zero-Cost program can contact Bay-Andersen at .

"While the Company is expecting to report a nice revenue jump for the first quarter, it will not be until Q2 and Q3 when we begin to really ramp up the program that we will see materially-significant revenue levels," said CHRON's President & CEO, Alex Rodriguez.

Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen) is a 21st century home services company whose mission is to bring all the benefits of the "Smart Home" to millions of homeowners and apartment dwellers across the United States. Zen provides a custom, "concierge solution," for each of our consumers, featuring the most modern and effective products and solutions for home automation, security and monitoring. Zen combines our exclusive and customizable product solutions with green energy services, which allows our consumers to save money on their monthly energy costs, while reducing their long-term carbon footprint. To learn more, visit

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at

