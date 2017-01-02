REMINDER/Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call - 1st Quarter 2017 Results

/ Food


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) (TSX: RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2017 first quarter results on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Vice President, Finance.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 51956467#. This recording will be available until February 8, 2017.

