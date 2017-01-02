Alliance Memory Expands Rep Agreement With ISMOSYS to Include Spain, Portugal, and Turkey

(firmenpresse) - SAN CARLOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- today announced that the company has expanded its manufacturers' representative agreement with ISMOSYS, the principal trading division of the Spectrum Electronics Group. Having offered Alliance Memory's entire lineup of SRAMs and DRAMs in Italy since 2006, ISMOSYS is now the exclusive representative for the company's memory solutions to direct OEMs and distributor channels in Spain, Portugal, and Turkey.

ISMOSYS was founded in 1994 to provide exceptional sales, marketing, and operational support to the electronics industry. For the company's customers, Alliance Memory's legacy ICs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions in industrial, automotive, medical, communications, telecom, and consumer electronics applications. The company's SRAM offering includes a full range of 3.3V and 5V fast asynchronous devices, synchronous SRAMs, and low-power SRAMs, all of which are used with mainstream DSPs and microcontrollers.

Alliance Memory's lineup of high-speed CMOS synchronous DRAMs (SDRAM) includes low-power mobile (MSDR), double data rate (DDR), DDR2, mobile low-power DDR2 (LPDDR2), DDR3 SDRAMs and mobile low-power DDR3 (LPDDR3) devices. The devices are available in a wide range of densities, configurations, package options, and temperature ratings, including automotive temperature ranges of -40 degrees C to +105 degrees C. The company's offering also features several discontinued devices from Micron Technology, including 512Mb SDRAMs in the 54-pin TSOP II package and lead (Pb)-bearing 64Mb, 128Mb, 256Mb, and 512Mb SDR SDRAMs; 256Mb and 512Mb DDR SDRAMs; and 2Gb DDR2 SDRAMs.

"ISMOSYS has regional offices and representatives throughout the EMEA region, which allows the company to provide more personal service and unrivalled support in each market," said Sue Macedo, managing director, EMEA, of Alliance Memory. "This was a key factor in the company's success representing our solutions in Italy, and it perfectly positions ISMOSYS to address the needs of our growing customer base in Spain, Portugal, and Turkey."

"Offering Alliance Memory's solutions in Italy has allowed us to provide our extensive customer base with a convenient, continuing supply option for EOL components -- allowing them to avoid costly redesigns," said Roberto Blanco, regional director of Southern and Western Europe for ISMOSYS. "We look forward to extending our partnership with the company and bringing these benefits to additional EMEA markets."

More information on ISMOSYS is available at .

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes DRAMs and SRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at .

