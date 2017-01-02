InfinityQS shares how to solve the quality problem by Re-Imagining what quality means

The challenges of the global marketplace require manufacturers to adopt a total paradigm shift in how they deal with quality data.

InfinityQS International, Inc., the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, is actively encouraging manufacturers to Re-imagine Quality as a competitive advantage to drive profits.



Presented in a new research paper, InfinityQS states that by going beyond simply tracking quality data for compliance, manufacturers should leverage information to obtain strategic operational insights that drive continuous transformation in quality, processes, and overall operations. Using quality data in this manner is the key to unlocking dramatic improvements in quality, compliance and overall operations.



Michael Lyle, president and CEO of InfinityQS, comments: Manufacturing organisations across industries face the challenges of producing the highest quality products at the lowest possible cost, using supplies sourced from around the globe  all in the face of increasing global competition. These organisations spend significant time and energy collecting and responding to an avalanche of quality-related data, only to have it end up lumped into spreadsheets, gathering dust in filing cabinets, or siloed in databases or file servers across the organisation.



Most cant imagine that this same information could be the key to unlocking dramatic improvements in yield, compliance, and resource utilisation. When data is scattered and non-standardised, its impossible to visualise and analyse whats happening  in real time or over time. Quality is a constant problem.



The new white paper, Quality Re-Imagined, challenges manufacturers to take a whole new approach to quality data and use it as a tool to drive greater efficiencies within an organisation and improve competitive advantage. With an aggregated, end-to-end view of production sites across the entire enterprise, manufacturers can formulate a cyclical, continuous improvement program that uses valuable quality data in three ways:





 Enterprise Visibility: When all quality-related data is unified, from all sources, into a standardised and centralised database, its possible to visualise more than the quality of a single product. The outcome is real-time visibility of the entire enterprise, from end to end  including suppliers, incoming inspection, raw materials, in-process checks from shop floor operators and the quality lab, process data, packaging, and finished products.

 Operational Insight: With visibility of the entire operation, useful and actionable insight is generated about the enterprises processes, suppliers, and manufacturing operations. Improved analytics and reporting help to apply best practices consistently across all plants, lines, processes, and products.

 Global Transformation: Finally, the resulting insights can be applied to streamline, optimise, and transform processes and operations across the enterprise, elevating product quality, improving efficiency, and creating exponential cost savings.



Michael Lyle, president and CEO, InfinityQS, concluded: When you shift your thinking about quality from how can I fix this to how can I use this to my advantage, you are already ahead of your competition. You no longer think just about what you did yesterday but about what you can do, tomorrow or next year. And you begin to see real, measurable benefits to your bottom line.



To learn how to do more than just manage quality, download the InfinityQS white paper, Quality Re-Imagined.











Comments on this PressRelease