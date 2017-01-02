ReadyCap Lending Hires Charles Green in Georgia

SBA 7(a) Preferred Lender adds Business Development Officer for the Southeast region

(firmenpresse) - NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- ReadyCap Lending, LLC (), a nationally recognized SBA Preferred Lender and subsidiary of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, has hired Charles Green as Business Development Officer in Georgia. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Green will be servicing the national markets.

Green joins ReadyCap Lending with more than 35 years of experience in small business finance. His ability to manage credit risk and evaluate small business opportunities are beneficial to ReadyCap's clients, which include business owners, commercial brokers, bankers, and referral partners.

Throughout his loan origination career, Green has consistently been a top producer, financing over $300 million in SBA-guaranteed loans. He was previously recognized as an influential small business lender as the SBA's "Financial Services Champion of the Year" and the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors "Affiliate of the Year". He also served as President and CEO of Sunrise Bank of Atlanta.

"Charles is a great addition to our team given his experience and reputation in the industry," John Moshier, President of ReadyCap said. "His wealth of knowledge in the SBA arena adds to our foundation of industry expertise that will help us achieve our next milestones."

For more information on ReadyCap's SBA loan program, contact Charles Green at 404-406-3181 or at .

ReadyCap is hiring closing and credit support for the growing team of production. To view open positions, visit:

ReadyCap Lending, LLC () is a licensed small business loan company offering SBA 7(a) loans to small businesses throughout the United States. Available financing ranges from $250,000 to $5 million. With concierge-like personal attention, ReadyCap is set apart by its credit decisions, processing speeds and common-sense, solution-oriented underwriting. Based in Union County, New Jersey, ReadyCap is supported by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, an investment manager based in New York City with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit or call 800-713-4984.

