Navico's GoFree Vessel Monitoring Adds Global Connectivity With Vodafone Internet of Things Technology

GoFree Track and GoFree Vessel marine electronics relies on Vodafone IoT for connectivity and tracking services for customers

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Vodafone today announced that it is working with Navico, an international marine electronics company, to bring global connectivity to Navico's GoFree product suite. Using the Vodafone Global Internet of Things (IoT) SIM, GoFree can provide boaters, fleet managers, and service technicians with the ability to monitor, log, transmit and report important vessel information in real-time.

With the connectivity, GoFree Track, an affordable hardware system, can track critical vessel information like engine hours, battery status, oil pressure, coolant temperature, fuel consumption, and more. By tracking these on-board assets, boaters can instantly access details of potential mechanical problems and share them with technicians to service the specific area in need. Vodafone's IoT technology allows GoFree Track to monitor bilge levels and alarms, letting boaters know if the vessel is taking on water and allowing them to react accordingly, as well as notifying them when there is loss of shore power, which can drain batteries and potentially damage onboard systems that are running.

All data collected is transmitted back to the GoFree Vessel online module for immediate viewing, giving consumers better access and control over vessel details. GoFree Vessel allows users to play back different boating trips to share with friends or service partners.

"Whether you're a recreational boater or a corporate fleet manager, our GoFree Track and GoFree Vessel solutions take remote vessel monitoring to a new level," said Leif Ottosson, CEO, Navico. "To bring our consumers the latest in marine telematics, we wanted to provide connectivity no matter where in the world their vessel takes them, which required a true, global service."

Vodafone's global network and the Vodafone Global IoT SIM connects GoFree Track and GoFree Vessel across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions making it easier to offer these connected products to all types of marine vessels including local boats or cargo ships traveling internationally.

Vodafone Head of IoT Ivo Rook said, "Marine electronics are an example of how IoT technologies are transforming industries by bringing connectivity to places not previously reachable. These Navico technologies, connected by Vodafone IoT, bring new possibilities to boaters across the world and provide them in-depth information into their vessels."

GoFree Track is offered with a variety of communication options including the Track-WiFi or Track-CellFi, which leverages Vodafone's Global SIM to connect users to 2G or 3G networks throughout the world.

The GoFree brand is wholly owned by Navico, Inc., a privately held, international marine electronics company. The GoFree brand encompasses map, apps, telematics and services that are available directly on the MFD and online. Navico is currently the world's largest marine electronics company, and is the parent company to leading marine electronics brands: Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and GoFree. Navico has approximately 1,500 employees globally and distribution in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Vodafone is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 48 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. As of 30 September 2016, Vodafone had 470 million mobile customers and 14 million fixed broadband customers. For more information, please visit: .

