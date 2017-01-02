Only Highest Quality Materials Used For Cosmopolitan Collection Makeup Organizer

With a commitment to make the best makeup organizer possible, Cosmopolitan Collection announced this week that they will only use the highest-quality materials in the production of their best-selling makeup organizer.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their [acrylic makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) nearly two years ago, the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer has become the top-selling makeup organizer on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner for the organizer. Company spokesperson Rob Bowser issued a statement this week concerning the company's commitment to quality.



"We want our customers to understand how committed we are to quality," said Bowser. "There may be less expensive materials out there, but only the highest quality acrylic is good enough for our makeup organizer. We want to offer our customers a product that will last - a product that customers will be proud to display in their homes. This makeup organizer is not just for making money - it is designed to help people organize their lives. We love our makeup organizer, and are thrilled that our customers do too."



The Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer is designed with a combination of drawers and compartments, making storage of items many different sizes easier. Customers have reported using the organizer not only to hold makeup, but also office supplies, craft supplies as well as small tools and nails.



Over 200 customers have left reviews for the [Amazon makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) by Cosmopolitan Collection. 96% of customers said they liked their organizer. One five-star reviewer wrote, "This was a Christmas gift for my teenage daughter, who is a professional makeup artist and needs the best tools for her trade. When she opened this gift, she abandoned her family and quickly took off to her room to organize her million dollar makeup collection. Was a big hit, highly recommended."



The Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer can be purchased only on Amazon.com



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





