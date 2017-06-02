Market Prospect Analysis of Airwheel 2016 Latest Intelligent Folding Electric Bike

Recently, Airwheel has published a brand-new e bike: R5. Such a move promotes the development of e bike to the peak point.

(firmenpresse) - In summer, 2016, Airwheel first released E series of folding electric bike and then R series of electric moped bike was rolled out. Undoubtedly, Airwheel smart e bike will occupy a big market share and thus enjoy a bright market prospect. Then, the following would like to share the market analysis of Airwheel folding electric bike with consumers. The size of consumer base always plays a key role in market standing and Airwheel city electric bike is doomed to have a huge consumer base. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/813987089565945856



Relaxing skating comes very first place. On the one hand, the driving power-electricity saves lots of physical strength when compared with traditional bikes that completely rely on manpower. On the other hand, Airwheel electric power bicycle is based on intelligent chips and accelerator to go forward. Maybe, many consumers are quite unfamiliar with those theory and system. Briefly speaking, the riding process will be very free and smooth. No matter the E series or the R series, they can be folded into small size for riders to carry around. Easy and light-hearted skating will attract many more consumers and even some elder people want to have a try on portable electric bike. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/819424696072478723



Excellent quality, long service life and high cost performance are crucial to maintain market status. Airwheel folding electric bike has been through elaborate designs and adopted high-quality materials, such as purely hand-made board, advanced lithium-ion battery, or high quality tires and so on. All of them pave the way for Airwheel e bikes higher quality, better cost performance and longer working life.



Whats more, Airwheel e bike realizes App fault self-diagnosis and setting speed, besides the basic functions like real-time positioning and data checking etc. Product promotion strategy has direct effect on the market rank. However, Airwheel owns a set of unique and successful promotion strategy. In the near future, Airwheel intelligent e bike will march towards the market and stand firmly there.





