Teracue GmbH under new Leadership

(firmenpresse) - Wolfgang Schmiegelt and Karl-Heinz Wenisch will leave the company as Managing Directors of Teracue GmbH. Both are founders of the company, whose business they have successfully managed since 1991. In 2014, the company was sold to eyevis Holding, which has since been responsible for the company's strategic orientation and further development.



Thomas Buck (56) was appointed as the new Managing Director. The studied media engineer comes from the Hamburg system house Amptown System Company, where he served as a project leader closely with the sales team as well as the management. At the beginning of his career, he worked for the IT and media technology specialist ICT AG for several years and established their branch in Berlin. After that, he joined q-bus Mediatektur as technical manager. From 2004, Thomas Buck worked for seven years as an independent consultant and planner for media technology. During this time, his focus was on planning and conceptionals for museums and communication-intensive buildings. Media networks and servers can be found as a basic infrastructure in almost all of these projects. In July 2011 he took over the position of the Berlin branch manager for the Mediahouse Gahrens + Battermann.



Karl-Heinz Wenisch and Wolfgang Schmiegelt stated:

"We are convinced that with Thomas Buck, a proven expert could be appointed, which will lead Teracue GmbH into a successful future and strengthen its position as a manufacturer of professional AV streaming and IPTV system solutions in relevant markets.







Under the name "inPhase Fernseh-Studiotechnik" the company was founded in 1991 as a German distributor for the broadcast products of Harris, formerly Leitch. Modern networks as a channel for the transmission and delivery of video content in professional quality, made the company one of the pioneers in the market segment of video transmission in IP networks in the late 1990s. In 2014 the company was integrated into the eyevis group.



Teracue GmbH

