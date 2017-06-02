Alphamin Announces Completion of Detailed Design and Control Budget Estimate

Alphamin Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AFM) ("Alphamin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") and Control Budget Estimate ("CBE") for its 80.75% owned Bisie Tin Project ("Bisie" or the "Project") in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

HIGHLIGHTS

The completion of the FEED program and associated CBE confirms the robust economic metrics and potential of the Bisie Project and the development of the Alphamin Bisie Tin Project into North Kivu's first commercial mine, and a new premier global tin producing mine. Boris Kamstra, Chief Executive Officer of Alphamin explains: "The completion of the FEED and CBE phase marks another important and exciting milestone as Alphamin advances the Project towards becoming the first industrial mine in DRC's North Kivu Province."

A comprehensive process for estimating capital costs was followed and the CBE results show that the Project has the potential to remain strongly profitable at lower tin prices, as well as at increased prices for key consumables. The completed FEED and CBE increase proven and probable reserves to 4.67 Mt at 3.58% Sn containing 167.3 Kt of tin while also increasing the life of mine (LoM) to 150 months or 12.5 years. The optimised process flow sheet resulted in 6% higher annual average plant throughput rates, and an increase in tin recoveries to 73%.

A cash margin of some US$ 11,040 per tonne of tin sold is foreseen, yielding a LoM annual average EBITDA of approximately US$ 110 million (constant 2017 terms). Alphamin is also pleased with the robust economic performance indicators of a Net Present Value (8%) of US$ 402.2 million as well as real, after tax, Project IRR of 49.1%. The projected payback period is 17 months from the first tin production at the Alphamin Bisie Tin Mine.

"The FEED program's emphasis was to reduce the implementation and operational risks associated with the Project wherever possible, and resulted in necessary increases in certain capital and operating costs. The improved mine design, process flow sheet optimisation, and an improved tin price outlook, have enhanced the forecast economic performance indicators and overall robustness of Bisie significantly, despite the aforementioned cost increases," explains Kamstra.

"These improvements along with the continued strong support from provincial and national government and the local communities confirm our view that Bisie forms the ideal foundation on which to build a mining company and associated infrastructure for mining in the tin-rich province of North Kivu. This mining project presents Alphamin shareholders with an attractive opportunity to participate in one of the highest grade known tin deposits in the world," says Kamstra.

Kamstra explains, "This CBE is by definition conservative and based on tenders, quotes and detailed estimates. Given the paucity of commercial operations and operating data in the area estimates used have been of necessity conservative. Once the Bisie mine is fully operational there is considerable scope to improve operational efficiencies and recoveries from the assumptions used in this study as well as to reduce costs, particularly in the areas of logistics. In addition, the exploration and resource delineation drilling that will continue after the Bisie mine is established is, given the open-ended nature of the existing Reserves upon which this CBE is based, expected to increase the Reserve inventory and thus LOM."

The project team has recently completed the optimisation of the mine and process plant design for Bisie, which has resulted in the following changes to the mine design. The fundamental mining method has not changed but, the layout and mine design parameters have changed notably from the updated feasibility study issued in June 2016.

The mine design was developed based on the revised criteria, including a reduction in cut off grade from 1.8% to 1.4% due to a far higher tin price, that resulted in a 30% increase in ore tonnes mined, a 10% increase in tin tonnes mined, and a LoM extension of 2.5 years. The capital footprint has been defined as mine development and associated infrastructure that will take place up to and including December 2018. This includes approximately 64,000 tonnes of ore from the ore drive development, which will be stockpiled prior to plant commissioning. Stoping will commence outside the capital footprint.

The Mineral Resource estimates were updated in May 2016. The Mineral Resource estimate contains 19 600 tonnes of tin of Measured Mineral Resources, 188 400 tonnes of tin in Indicated Mineral Resources and 22 800 tonnes of tin in Inferred Mineral Resources declared at a 0.5% tin cut-off grade. The Mineral Reserve estimate contains 15 896 tonnes tin in the Proven Reserve category and 151 448 tonnes tin in the Probable Reserve category at a 1.4% tin cut-off grade.

Contractors will mine the Mpama North orebody using proven underground mechanised mining methods to deliver ore to the process plant at an expected rate of 25 - 35ktpm. A comprehensive programme of metallurgical testing was executed to support the CBE. An overall metallurgical recovery of 80% was achieved under laboratory conditions. Factoring in operating conditions, operator skill levels, and an element of conservatism, an overall recovery of 73% has been applied in the evaluation of the Project economics. The process design is based on recovery of tin into concentrate through conventional gravity separation methods. The Bisie Tin Project process plant design capacity is 360 - 400ktpa.

Alphamin is committed to develop the first large commercial tin mine in the eastern DRC that will produce conflict-free tin concentrate, while promoting community development, safety, health and environmentally sound practices. "The Bisie operation will supply conflict-free tin from eastern DRC and the Alphamin operation will be the manifestation of what conflict mineral advocacy and legislation aimed to achieve. Alphamin's conflict-free tin concentrate and social initiatives should therefore be of interest to international trading and smelting companies and multinational brands which use tin in their products, including laptops, mobile and smart phones and cars," explains Kamstra.

"The complexities of certifying tin concentrates as conflict free also make the product less appealing to armed groups and so reduces the risk of threats to the mine or transporters with the intention to forcefully gain occupation of the mine site or appropriate final product," he says. Alphamin is a member of the Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative, a global end-user grouping of companies who develop conflict-free certification standards and protocols, and is also a member of the International Tin Research Institute which is involved in global conflict-free sourcing initiatives.

In April, 2016 a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Alphamin and the Walikale Community to collaborate in creating the Lowa Alliance. The Lowa Alliance will invest, along with the community itself and other development partners including the Government of the DRC, in 120 projects over the initial five years, which will include schools and technical training, primary health care services, agriculture and fish-farming, small scale renewable energy, small and micro enterprise, community infrastructure, town zoning and road articulation to help manage growth, and women's empowerment.

Alphamin through its exploration and development phase has already created 480 new jobs, invested in road and telecommunications infrastructure to unlock the isolated Walikale territory, developed 25 participatory local development plans representing the long-term needs of the 14,000 households living closest to the mine, and recently completed the construction of a quality primary school with solar powered lighting. An artisanal and small scale miner (ASM) strategy is being implemented to work with all levels of government to optimize incentives for ASM miners to work legally off the Alphamin concession, reduce impunity for illegal activity and assure optimal security for operations, personnel and local residents.

Alphamin is responsible for consistent monitoring of all community initiatives, including the artisanal strategy, and will work with all involved stakeholders to assure respect for and compliance with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights guidelines. Alphamin, therefore has a robust and proactive programme of community outreach and engagement in place.

Alphamin has completed the required environmental studies and is in full compliance with IFC Performance Standards and Equator Principles. Comprehensive management plans have been developed to mitigate the potential negative environmental impacts of the Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

EXPLANATORY AND MORE DETAILED INFORMATION

KEY OUTPUTS OF FEED & CBE PHASE

Upon completion of the Updated Feasibility Study ("UFS") in June 2016, the Project team appointed DRA Projects as EPCM contractor on a limited scope basis. The Project team has recently completed the optimisation of the mine and process plant design for Bisie, which has resulted in the following changes

MINE DESIGN

The mine design was reviewed by geotechnical and sublevel caving specialists, and although the fundamental mining method has not changed, the layout and mine design parameters have changed notably from the updated feasibility study. The Life of Mine (LoM) design has been developed based on the revised criteria and illustrated below.

Figure 1: Mpama North Life of Mine Design and Layout

These revised criteria have resulted in a 30% increase in ore tonnes mined, a 10% increase in tin tonnes mined, and a LoM extension of 2.5 years.

The capital footprint has been defined as mine development and associated infrastructure that will take place up to and including December 2018. This includes approximately 64 000 tonnes of ore drive development which will be stockpiled prior to plant commissioning. Stoping will commence outside the capital footprint.

Figure 2: Mining Capital Footprint

PROCESS PLANT DESIGN

The original flow sheet was further developed with the support of an additional test work campaign:

The optimised process flow sheet has been simplified to produce only a single high grade product and the dewatering system for the product stream has been changed from plate and frame filters to vacuum filters due to the coarse high grade gravity concentrate produced early in the process plant.

Figure 3: Bisie Process Flow Sheet

These optimisations have resulted in a 6% higher annual average plant throughput rate, and an increase in tin recoveries to 73%

ESTIMATED CAPITAL COSTS

The capital cost estimate has an accuracy level of -10% to 10%, is stated in Q1 2017 terms, and was compiled on the following basis:

Figure 4: 3D View of Overall Block Plan

CBE - OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS AND PROJECT PERFORMANCE

The Project NPV at various tin prices and discount rates is set out in the table below:

ECONOMIC SENSITIVITIES

The CBE results show that the Project has the potential to remain strongly profitable at lower tin prices, as well as at increased prices for key consumables.

BISIE PROJECT COMMENTARY

PERMITTING

The Bisie Project is contained within Permis de Exploitation (mining permit) PE13155. The permit was issued in February 2015 and is valid until 2045. In terms of the DRC Mining Code, the holder of a mining permit is entitled to

Alphamin also holds the legal title to additional exploration permits (PR4246, PR5270, PR10346, PR5266 and PR5267) adjacent to PE13155.

MINERAL RESOURCES

The Mineral Resource estimates were updated in May 2016. The Mineral Resource estimate contains 19 600 tonnes of tin of Measured Mineral Resources, 188 400 tonnes of tin in Indicated Mineral Resources and 22 800 tonnes of tin in Inferred Mineral Resources declared at a 0.5% tin cut-off grade. These remain unchanged from those reported in the UFS.

MINERAL RESERVES

A mining cut-off grade of 1.4% tin was calculated for the proposed Sub-Level Caving mining method and was applied to the Mineral Resources declared to determine the volume of Mineral Resources that would be payable, based on the cut-off calculation assumptions.

The modifying factors applied to convert the Mineral Resource estimate to Mineral Reserves are based on the Sub-Level Caving mining method selected and the mining designs generated are as follows:

The Mineral Reserve estimate contains 15 896 tonnes tin in the Proven Reserve category and 151 448 tonnes tin in the Probable Reserve category at a 1.4% tin cut-off grade. Inferred Mineral Resources were totally omitted from the reserve estimate. There are a number of mineable areas within the life of mine plan, where the Mineral Resource contained a combination of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. In these areas, the Mineral Resources have been totally omitted.

No Inferred Mineral Resources have been included in the estimation of Mineral Reserves.

MINING

Contractors will mine the Mpama North orebody using proven underground mechanised mining methods to deliver ore to the process plant at an expected rate of 25 - 35ktpm.

PROCESSING AND TIN RECOVERY

A comprehensive programme of metallurgical testing was executed to support the CBE. An overall metallurgical recovery of 80% was achieved under laboratory conditions. Factoring in operating conditions, operator skill levels, and an element of conservatism, an overall recovery of 73% has been applied in the evaluation of the Project economics. The process design is based on recovery of tin into concentrate through conventional gravity separation methods. The Bisie Tin Project process plant design capacity is 360-400ktpa.

CONFLICT FREE TIN

Through the initiatives of the global tin industry regarding the trade of conflict minerals in the Great Lakes Region, burden of proof falls primarily on supply chain operators and exporters to prove the direct source of the tin concentrate produced for smelting. That material which is not traceable to its direct source is at risk of being unsaleable or heavily discounted in the open market, since global smelters are under increasing pressure to assure certification and chain of custody to their customers. The Bisie operation will supply conflict-free tin from eastern DRC and the Alphamin operation will be the manifestation of what conflict mineral advocacy and legislation aimed to achieve.

Alphamin's conflict-free tin concentrate and social initiatives should therefore be of interest to international trading and smelting companies and multinational brands which use tin in their products, including laptops, mobile and smart phones and cars. The complexities of certifying tin concentrates as conflict free also make the product less appealing to armed groups and so reduces the risk of threats to the mine or transporters with the intention to forcefully gain occupation of the mine site or appropriate final product.

Alphamin is a member of the Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative, a global end-user grouping of companies who develop conflict-free certification standards and protocols, and is also a member of the International Tin Research Institute which is involved in global conflict-free sourcing initiatives.

ENVIRONMENT

The Project is fully permitted to commence with construction and operating activities. Alphamin has completed the required environmental studies, is in full compliance with IFC Performance Standards and Equator Principles, and comprehensive management plans have been developed to mitigate any potential negative environmental impacts of the Project.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

The operation is planned to deliver on the commitment to develop the first large commercial tin mine in the eastern DRC that will produce conflict-free tin concentrate, while promoting community development, safety, health and environmentally sound practices. Alphamin, therefore has a robust and proactive programme of community outreach and engagement in place.

In April, 2016 a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Alphamin and the Walikale Community to collaborate in creating the Lowa Alliance and to promote environmental conservation and the reduction of illegal artisanal mining on Alphamin concessions. Alphamin committed, from the date of production, to spend 4% of its in-country operating and administrative expenses on community development while initiating projects and the Alliance during construction. This investment will be governed with representative input from local communities and will be managed by the Lowa Alliance, a Government of the DRC ("GDRC")-regulated non-profit foundation, which is in the final stages of registration. The development of an industrial mine at Bisie will also generate leveraging of the GDRC and donor resources for additional investment in community infrastructure and social and economic development in the project affected communities.

The Lowa Alliance will invest, along with the community itself and other development partners including the Government of the DRC, in 120 projects over the initial five years. Projects include schools and technical training, primary health care services, agriculture and fish-farming, small scale renewable energy, small and micro enterprise, community infrastructure, town zoning and road articulation to help manage growth, and women's empowerment.

Alphamin through its exploration and development phase has already created 480 new jobs, invested in road and telecommunications infrastructure to unlock the isolated Walikale territory, developed 25 participatory local development plans representing the long-term needs of the 14,000 households living closest to the mine, and recently completed the construction of a quality primary school with solar powered lighting.

Figure 5: New School constructed at Logu

Alphamin's artisanal mining strategy is also highly integrated with the community development strategy and promotes incentives for artisanal miners to operate away from project areas with improved legal and other conditions. The artisanal mining strategy also works with authorities to improve compliance with regulatory frameworks. Alphamin will encourage and assist GDRC authorities, supported by the supply chain and donor financed traceability systems, to identify more sites for legal artisanal mining and to support their validation and traceability. Alphamin is responsible for consistent monitoring of all community initiatives, including the artisanal strategy, and will work with all involved stakeholders to assure respect for and compliance with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights guidelines.

OPERATING COSTS

The Bisie Project's unit and total operating costs were estimated over the life of the Project. Mining operating costs were estimated using contractor mining rates developed through a competitive tender process. Other operating costs were developed from first principles for processing, site infrastructure, and general and administration, using operating plans as the basis for consideration of labour, materials and consumables.

Primary on-mine cost drivers are diesel fuel (US$1.50 per litre) and explosives (US$3 400 per tonne). Labour costs have been modelled on existing operations in the DRC and, employment work schedules which are compliant with the DRC Labour Code.

Off-mine costs are based on trucking the concentrate to a secure export warehouse in Goma using rough terrain vehicles. In Goma the concentrate will be sold to tin traders whereafter it will be transferred to standard triaxle trucks and transported to Mombasa for shipping to Malaysia. Logistics costs are based on indicative quotes received from transportation firms. Treatment charges and marketing commissions are likewise based upon indicative quotes received from tin smelters and traders respectively.

Export duties and fees are based upon the prevailing legislation and practice in the DRC. Export duties and royalties were calculated on the net on mine revenue and are payable to both the local and DRC government at 2% each.

CAPITAL COSTS

The total pre-production capital cost is estimated at US$151.4 million, inclusive of first fills, strategic spares and contingencies. The initial capital costs include the design and development of an access road, an underground mine, the creation of a 64,000 tonne ore stockpile, a process plant, a tailings storage facility and all associated services required for the operation of the mine.

PROJECT SCHEDULE TO PRODUCTION

The proposed Project development schedule allows 21 months for the mine construction programme. Certain early works are required to gain access to the mine site as illustrated below.

Funding strategy

Peak funding for the Project, as determined from the period 1 January 2017 to the date upon which the Project starts generating positive operational cash flows on a sustainable basis, is estimated to be US$152.0 million in nominal terms:

In principle support for up to 65% of the Project's funding requirement has been secured from the Company's existing shareholders and a consortium of experienced mining investors, and the Company is working with a number of debt providers to arrange the balance of the funding. The capital raising programme is expected to complete in early Q2 2017, and a further announcement will be made closer to that time.

OPPORTUNITIES AND NEXT STEPS

While the CBE is based solely on the Mpama North orebody only, Alphamin's exploration success in proving up this world-class orebody demonstrates the potential to add additional tin bearing material from potential extensions to the mineralisation at depth at Mpama North, Mpama South, and other adjacent permitted exploration areas.

CONCLUSION

The completion of the FEED program and associated CBE confirms the exceptional economic metrics of the Project. These, together with the support of shareholders, the Government of the DRC, Provincial Government of North Kivu and the citizens of North Kivu will result in the development of Bisie into North Kivu's first industrial mine, and a new premier global tin mine.

EDITORS NOTES:

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. BY:

Boris Kamstra, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +230 269 4166

Grand Baie, Mauritius

PLEASE NOTE THAT THROUGHOUT THIS RELEASE:

MORE INFORMATION ON ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP.:

Alphamin is a tin exploration and development company with the vision to be respected in the international tin sector by unleashing the full profit and potential of its world-class tin asset in North Kivu, DRC, currently under development.

Alphamin has the vision to become a premier tin producer by:

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Although Alphamin discloses its mineral resource and mineral reserve statement in accordance with the requirements of the applicable disclosure standards, this news release is based on estimates, which while prepared by Qualified Persons, are subject to numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities and classification of mineral resources and mineral reserves (including subjective judgments and determinations based on available geological, technical, contracted and economic information). Therefore, these statements should not be interpreted as assurances of LoM, or of the profitability of current or future operations.

Mineral resources and mineral reserves prepared by, or under the supervision of different Qualified Persons are estimates based on different technical assumptions (all of which comply with the applicable mining standards) and may vary as a result. There is no assurance that had such estimates been prepared by the same professional geoscientists and engineers applying a uniform methodology, they would not differ substantially from the information contained herein.

Mineral resource and mineral reserve information contained herein is based on engineering, metallurgical, economic and geological data assembled, and analysed by both Alphamin and third parties. Estimates as to both quantity and quality are periodically updated to reflect extraction of commodities and new drilling, or other data received. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities and qualities of mineral reserves and costs to mine them, including many modifying factors beyond Alphamin's control. Estimates of mineral reserves necessarily depend upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, all of which may vary considerably from the actual results, such as

Further, mineral resource estimates, prepared in accordance with applicable mining standards are based on concentrations or occurrences of minerals that are judged to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, but for which the economics of extraction cannot be assessed, whether because of insufficiency of geological information, or lack of feasibility analysis, or for which economic extraction cannot be justified at the time of reporting. Consequently, mineral resources are of a higher risk and are less likely to be accurately estimated or recovered than mineral reserves. As well, mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability and require economic analysis to prove their viability for extraction.

Assumptions that are valid at the time of estimation may change significantly when new information becomes available, requiring a reassessment of mineral reserves. Such changes in mineral reserves could also impact depreciation and amortisation rates, asset carrying values, and provisions for close down, restoration and environmental remediation costs.

If the prices of the commodities produced by Alphamin decrease, or if there are adverse changes in treatment charges or foreign exchange rates, certain of Alphamin's mineral reserves, which are currently classified as probable may cease to be classified as recoverable, as they become uneconomic to mine. In addition, changes in operating, capital or other costs may have the same effect by rendering certain mineral reserves uneconomic to mine in the future. Should such reductions occur, material write-downs of its investment in mining properties or the discontinuation of development might be required, and there could be material delays in the development of new projects, increased net losses and reduced cash flow. Moreover, short-term operating factors relating to mineral reserves, such as the need for orderly development of the mineral deposit, or the processing of new or different mineral grades, may cause a mining operation to be unprofitable in any particular accounting period.

No assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved, or that the indicated level of recovery will be realised. The volume and grade of mineral reserves actually recovered and rates of production from the Company's present mineral reserves may be less than geological measurements of the mineral reserves, which may result in Alphamin realising less value from such mineral reserves than has been predicted. In the future, short-term operating factors relating to mineral reserves, such as the need for development of ore bodies and other mineral resources, or the processing of different ore grades, may cause mineral reserves to be modified or Alphamin's operations to be unprofitable in a particular period.

No assurance can be given that the indicated amount of mineral reserves of ore, or other minerals will be recovered, or will be recovered at the prices assumed. Mineral reserve estimates are based on limited sampling and, consequently, are uncertain because the samples may not be representative of the entire orebody and mineral resource. As a better understanding of the orebody or mineral resource is obtained, the mineral reserve estimates may change significantly, either positively or negatively.

For these reasons, estimates and classifications of mineral reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times may vary substantially. Actual commodity tonnage recovered from identified mineral reserves and revenue and expenditures with respect to the mineral reserves may vary materially from estimates. Accordingly, these reserve estimates may not accurately reflect Alphamin's actual mineral reserves. Any inaccuracy in the estimates related to the mineral reserves could result in lower than expected revenue, higher than expected costs and decreased profitability.

All units are metric throughout this mineral resource and mineral reserve statement, unless otherwise stated.

All mineral resources and mineral reserves contained in this release should be read subject to the above risks and modifying factors. The effective date of the mineral resources in this news release is May 2016. The effective date of the mineral reserves in this news release is February 2017. The data was prepared by, or under the supervision of a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Industry terms and abbreviations

The following industry terms and abbreviations are used within this document:

Mine cut-off grade is defined as the level of mineral in an ore below, which is not economically feasible to mine.

CIM definitions, standard definitions or similar

The following definitions have been applied in estimating the mineral resources and mineral reserves disclosed within this release.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Mr Gordon Mark Cresswell (PrEng MSc, FSAIMM, MIMMM, ARSM) is a Minerals Processing Consulting Engineer of DRA Projects, an independent EPCM consulting company to Alphamin and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Mr Cresswell has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr John Anthony Cox (PrEng ECSA, BSc Mining, ARSM, FSAIMM) is a Principal Consultant for DRA Projects, an independent EPCM consulting company to Alphamin and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Mr Cox has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr Jeremy Charles Witley (BSc Hons, MSc (Eng.)) is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant for the MSA Group, an independent geological consulting company to Alphamin and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Mr Witley has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to costs of production, success of mining operations, the ranking of the Project in terms of cash cost and production, economic return estimates, capital costs for the Project, mineral resource and reserve estimates, social, community and environmental impacts, and continued positive discussions and relationships with local communities and stakeholders. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Alphamin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Alphamin's ability to secure sufficient financing to advance and complete the Bisie Tin Project, uncertainties associated with Alphamin's resource and reserve estimates, uncertainties regarding the estimation of future costs, uncertainties regarding global supply and demand for tin and market and sales prices, uncertainties associated with securing off-take agreements and customer contracts, uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, adverse political events, uncertainties with respect to optimization opportunities for the Bisie Tin Project, as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Alphamin disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws."

To view the Figures and Charts associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

