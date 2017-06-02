/ Maritime


Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC

ID: 522139
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: CPLP), an international, diversified shipping company, announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016, which includes the Partnership's audited financial statements, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). An electronic copy of the filing is now accessible on the Partnership's website at .

Additionally, unitholders can request a hard copy of the Partnership's annual report free of charge upon request through the Partnership's website or by writing to:

Capital Product Partners L.P.
3 Iassonos Str. 18537 Piraeus
Greece
Or by sending an e-mail to

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of tanker, container and drybulk vessels. The Partnership currently owns 36 vessels, including twenty-one modern MR (Medium Range) product tankers, four Suezmax crude oil tankers, ten Neo Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier. Its vessels are under period charters to BP Shipping Limited, Cargill International S.A., CMA-CGM S.A., Cosco Bulk Carrier Co. Ltd., CSSA S.A. (Total S.A.), Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana ("Flopec"), Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., International Seaways, Inc., Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras"), Repsol Trading S.A., Stena Bulk A.B., and Capital Maritime.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit our website: .

CPLP-G

Contact Details:

Jerry Kalogiratos
CEO and CFO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail:

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc. (New York)
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
E-mail:



More information:
http://www.capitalpplp.com



Keywords (optional):

capital-product-partners-l-p,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 02/06/2017 - 14:00
Language: English
News-ID 522139
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Capital Product Partners L.P.
Stadt: ATHENS, GREECE


Number of hits: 34

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Maritime




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 57.058
Registriert Heute: 24
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 228


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z