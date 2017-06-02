More Than 10,000 Enterprises Adopt Nimble Storage Predictive Flash Platform

InfoSight Predictive Analytics Fuels Customer Loyalty

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- (NYSE: NMBL), the leader in predictive flash storage, today announced that more than 10,000 customers have purchased the Nimble Storage Predictive Flash platform. This accomplishment demonstrates the strong market demand for predictive infrastructure that provides businesses with fast, reliable access to data. The Nimble Predictive Flash platform leverages flash and cloud-based predictive analytics to eliminate the app-data gap and deliver unparalleled operational simplicity, infrastructure availability and cross-stack visibility. Deep predictive capabilities allow Nimble to provide a superior customer support experience to the more than 10,000 customers.

"The future of infrastructure is predictive and autonomous. Since our inception, this has been at the forefront of our mission," said Suresh Vasudevan, CEO at Nimble Storage. "With the help of our tremendous partner ecosystem, more than 10,000 customers have purchased our Predictive Flash platform. In addition to acquiring new customers at a rapid pace, we continue to see a steady pattern of repeat deployments from our installed base. We are pioneering a new level of technology innovation and customer support that businesses will come to expect from all vendors. Thank you to our loyal customer base."

Today's applications require more than speed to meet end-user expectations. Through the deep predictive analytics and machine learning capabilities of , Nimble is able to tackle issues that slow down data as it moves through complex infrastructure -- also known as the app-data gap -- to ensure customers can operate their applications, and their businesses, at peak speed. By aggregating and analyzing data across the Nimble installed base, InfoSight Predictive Analytics identifies and prevents causes of downtime before they occur. The machine learning capabilities built into the Nimble Predictive Flash platform have enabled the measured availability to reach over (99.9999%) uptime.

Gamma is one of the largest suppliers of voice, data and mobile products and services in the U.K. The telecommunications company was experiencing growing pains with its legacy storage provider. The company wanted to scale capacity of its corporate IT infrastructure and improve reliability and performance of critical workloads. Gamma also wanted to lower soaring operational costs and simplify storage management for its IT staff, enabling them to focus on more strategic IT initiatives. Gamma has been steadily scaling out its Nimble Predictive Flash platform over the past few years, most recently adding an AF9000 . The increased performance and capacity on the AF9000 is focused on mission-critical workloads that underpin Gamma's corporate IT infrastructure.

Werum IT Solutions is a leading supplier of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and manufacturing IT solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. The Lüneburg, Germany-based software company has deployed 20 CS-Series Adaptive Flash arrays supporting their global offices in the US, Europe and Asia. The Nimble Predictive Flash platform has enabled Werum IT Solutions to cut production times for software development nearly in half. By implementing the Adaptive Flash arrays, the company achieved significantly better performance compared to other storage vendor products. A leading factor in Werum IT Solutions' continued patronage of Nimble is due to InfoSight Predictive Analytics, which has allowed the company to operate critical software development and supports 3,000 virtual machines.

The National Rugby League (NRL) administration represents a sporting club that involves 1.3 million participants across the nation. It runs the Telstra Premiership which spans Australia and New Zealand. It also manages the operations of Country Rugby League, NSW Rugby League and is responsible for game development. Rapid growth of the NRL's in-house IT services resulted in application performance issues and increased demand for storage. The NRL was also experiencing virtual server growth from four to 65 servers and a near doubling of staff, placing pressure on the organization's existing IT infrastructure. With its vendors no longer providing support for the legacy storage arrays, the NRL turned to Nimble. Implementing the Predictive Flash platform reduced storage rack space requirements by 50 percent, and the NRL had no need to specify storage tiers or RAID levels, aggregates or volumes. Nimble now supports the continued development of the organization's IT infrastructure and the business of the NRL.

Nimble Storage (NYSE: NMBL) is the leader in predictive flash storage solutions. Its predictive flash platform gives users the fastest, most reliable access to data. By combining predictive analytics with flash storage, IT teams radically simplify their operations. More than 10,000 customers across 50 countries rely on Nimble to power their businesses, on-premise and in the cloud. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter: (at)nimblestorage.

Nimble Storage, the Nimble Storage logo, CASL, InfoSight, SmartStack and NimbleConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nimble Storage. Other trade names or words used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

