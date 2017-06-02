LIG Assets, Inc. and Robert Plarr to Showcase and Sell the Homes and Technologies of the Future & Unveil the Design of Their Fully Sustainable Home

Starting this week, LIGA & Robert Plarr will attend Several Major Building Shows Featuring Their Exclusive Homes, Materials, Systems and Products That Will Cause a Major Disruption to the Conventional and the Existing Green, Renewable Energy, Sustainable Construction and Design Sectors The Leaders in Green to Present the Future of Green

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") Announces that LIGA, in association with famed environmentalist and sustainable pioneer, Robert Plarr, will unveil the design of their first home currently being built in Panama City Beach, Florida. The architectural design was created by renowned firm Prescott & Associates and Architect Tim Turek, who is credited with top commercial and residential designs.

Also, they will be demonstrating, showcasing and taking sale orders for their revolutionary homes and products utilizing their exclusive materials, systems, technologies and components at in Lebanon, Tennessee, Friday, February 10th from 4 to 8 pm, and Saturday, February 11th from 9 am to 5 pm. As well as the -- September 8th thru 10th, 2017 and the -- Spring 2017.

Plarr's structures, technologies and systems are currently being sold and utilized by satisfied and "amazed" consumers around the country -- LIG Assets will have qualified sales representatives at each of the upcoming events to demonstrate, sell and process purchase orders from interested consumers -- The company will also have on-site several of their more popular products for customers to purchase and take home for immediate use. LIGA anticipates very strong interest and sales of its products at the expos -- as a result company representatives will provide interested customers the option of pre-ordering products for delivery. The company will also have in attendance the Chairman of the Board, Aric Simons, and qualified Real Estate professionals for parties interested in purchasing a completed or custom built home or commercial structure.

These beautiful and fully sustainable homes took Plarr over 40 years of research to develop and bring to market, and were designed to tackle global warming, pollution and natural disaster issues, as well as common issues that cause decay and maintenance issues for aging structures, creating affordable sustainable structures now being built and sold by LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr. These eco-friendly structures are the best proactive protection in the world. These multi-use structures can be used to build Homes, Holistic Wellness Centers, Doctors' Office Centers, Hospitals, Yoga Exercise Facilities, Meditation Centers, Health Restaurants, Timeshares, Bed & Breakfast, School, Hotel, Government Building, Apartment, Condominiums and much more -- the uses and possibilities are literally endless.

Plarr's structures are nothing short of functional art and sustainable architecture -- featuring the living towers hydroponic indoor farm & point of use system that makes the healthiest, safe nutrient dense organic food grown in your own home! The patented hydration water machine and rain forest wetlands also produce high amounts of oxygen -- each structure capable of harvesting its own water, reusing and recycling its own waste, growing its own food and producing its own energy.

Interested parties can receive more information and sign up for regular updates via LIG Assets' free Shareholder Newsletter on the company's website

As demonstrated on November 14, 2016, at its first annual LIGA 2016 "Sustainability Impact Conference" at The Entrepreneur Center in Downtown Nashville, TN, and detailed in an exclusive audio interview conducted with Mr. Plarr -- currently available on the LIGA website, , that Robert Plarr has worked with some of the world's leading scientists to create his exclusive "Science of Sustainable Integration" -- known worldwide as the "Plarr's Living Green Structure System." He is widely considered one of the most renowned experts and pioneers in creating homes that are totally off the grid. Mr. Plarr has also solved one of the most challenging problems facing the green and sustainable sectors -- the ability to collect, store, and deliver energy through power and battery systems. Mr. Plarr utilizes power and battery systems capable of collecting 90% of the energy produced, store the power, and subsequently use that power. LIG Assets plans to use these power systems in all its homes and commercial developments throughout North America.

Several existing and custom home and commercial structure designs will be available to interested parties at each of the expos as well as qualified Real Estate professionals to answer any questions or prepare purchase orders for customers seeking to own one of Plarr's amazing structures for themselves. These events include:

LIG Assets, Inc. along with Robert Plarr and his team will attend, demonstrate and sell their exclusive homes, technologies and systems at the Southern Home & Garden Expo -- Friday, February 10th from 4 to 8 pm, and Saturday, February 11th from 9 am to 5 pm. Attendees will see everything from LIG Assets and Robert Plarr's team they need to buy, build, remodel or decorate all under one roof! Admission is free. For more information visit

LIG Assets, Inc. is also pleased to announce that due to the massive success and overwhelming positive response to Robert Plarr's exclusive technologies at the company's first annual LIGA 2016 "Sustainability Impact Conference," hosted last November at The Entrepreneur Center in Downtown Nashville, TN, the company has moved up its next annual LIGA 2017 "Sustainability Impact Conference" to this Spring -- the exact dates for the conference will be announced in a future news release, on its corporate website and in the company's shareholder newsletter. Robert Plarr and his team will be in attendance again for this year's event to sell, debut and demonstrate recently developed and even more advanced homes, commercial structures, technology and systems.

LIG Assets, Inc. has confirmed its attendance to showcase, sell and demonstrate its exclusive technologies and systems in Booth 708 at the Nashville Home Show on September 8th through September 10th, 2017. For more information please visit . Additional updates and information will also be provided in the LIG Assets' Shareholder Newsletter and on its corporate website . Interested parties can subscribe to the LIG Assets Newsletter on the company's corporate website for future updates.

These are just some of the "amazing" components, systems and technologies in the homes Robert and LIG Assets are currently building and will be selling, demonstrating and showcasing at the 2nd annual LIGA 2017 "Sustainability Impact Conference," the Nashville Home Show and Southern Home & Garden Expo. The company encourages all its shareholders and other interested parties to attend the conferences to see for themselves not only the future of green, but also the future of LIG Assets, Inc.

A floating bed that's been helping autistic children sleep through the night and has many other benefits.

Spins water in a vortex movement that helps the plants grow, increases oxygen levels in the water and energizes the building.

Helps eliminate the possibility of mold, fungus or rot forming, can withstand temperatures of 4,000 degrees and can be produced replicating literally any natural substance, including polished marble and wood. They're inexpensive, salt water resistant and can last 100's of years.

Included in every Plarr's home -- increasing the yields of plants, hydrating the body and capable of producing over 260 gallons of purified drinking water per day.

Health and Wellness edibles that include anti-inflammatory & medicinal mushrooms that contains a Proprietary Blend of 9 Rare Super Strains of Medicinal Mushrooms from around the world that have Hundreds of Naturally Occurring Enzymes, Minerals, Nutrients, Antioxidants and Other Bio Active Compounds -- Grown in an Indoor Farm, Harvested, Processed, and Packaged in a One-of-a-Kind -- In House -- Vertically Integrated Point of Use USA cGMP, FDA Inspected Clean Room.

Aesthetically beautiful, highly durable and functional.

Mr. Plarr added, "Nothing like this currently exists in the United States. All of these systems married together to create this incredible, sustainable, inexpensive home -- all utilizing the most amazing technology the green sector has ever seen! And now we are especially excited to demonstrate and showcase these 'amazing' technologies, components and systems to residential home builders, commercial developers, select retail and wholesalers as well as anyone seeking to build, remodel or decorate their own living space."

Robert Plarr recently teamed up with LIG Assets, Inc. (LIGA), the Leader in Green Assets, to provide the world with some of the most advanced green and sustainable homes, systems and technology on the planet. The homes Robert and LIG Assets plan to build together will be affordable to the masses and 100% fully sustainable -- utilizing 100's of technologies capable of providing oxygen, medicine, water and food. A first in the United States! Robert's homes have been compared to an in-home wellness center as well as an "insurance policy" against natural disasters -- producing its own energy, recycling its own waste, growing its own food and producing its own pure water -- the ultimate insurance and safety policy for you and your family.

LIG Assets, Inc. is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects by LIG Assets, Inc., in association with Robert Plarr, as well as expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on pinksheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA." For additional information and further details about the company's new business model and/or to sign up for the Company's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important company developments, please visit the company's website at

Robert Plarr, famed environmental pioneer, visionary and entrepreneur in the green and sustainable sectors, has been building researching and promoting sustainable and renewable homes, systems and technologies since the 1970s. In 2002 Robert integrated the most advanced technologies at the time to create one of the world's first completely off-grid self-sustaining homes -- with an indoor rain forest. Robert personally tested over 200 green and sustainable technologies to create the ultimate green living experience. Robert was also co-owner of the world's first green and sustainable amusement and water parks that included the world's largest privately owned windmill. Since then Robert has worked with some of the world's leading scientists to create his exclusive "Science of Sustainable Integration" -- known worldwide as the "Plarr's Living Green Structure System."

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at .

