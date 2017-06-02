Real God Almighty. CIUA. Do World Good, Active. Repost, Publish, Improve World!

All countries should make good relations, then it will make more good indicators for all countries.

(firmenpresse) - All countries should make good relations, then it will make more good indicators for all countries. You can read, repost, publish good news! "People are sure that good oriented special services from Russia can turn off all really bad oriented structures (technologies) everywhere; that special services from Russia can turn on good structures (technologies) everywhere. God oriented services can do it these days, every day, all good oriented services everywhere will help to do it: turn off really bad oriented structures, technologies (in all countries, including USA, Canada, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Israel, Egypt, Germany, Japan, China, in all countries). But also all good oriented services will help to turn on good oriented structures, technologies everywhere (in all countries, including USA, Canada, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Israel, Egypt, Germany, Japan, China, in all countries), to solve casual problems, to improve the world, to do good relations, to develop all good projects, to develop good oriented technologies". God, good oriented services are not depend on religion's type. God's help doesn't depend on rituals or religion type. Real God Almighty for all, real God helps to make world good. Real God's representatives (in any religion) can be those, who help to God to make good world: everybody in all religions know it (structures, who use religions for opposite purposes, are opposite to the God). Obviously: God has created the world to make the world good, so, good God's structures, real God's representatives should help to make good world. Real God for all, real God helps to make good world. God, good oriented services can be organizations, people, programs, who really want, work, help to make good situations, good results in the world, but it is well known for everybody that for making good situations is necessary to turn off really bad oriented structures; for making good situations is necessary to help, to solve casual problems; for making good situations is necessary to make, to develop all good projects, to do good relations, to improve the world. This news from General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES) is published on GUIDES web site, Anatoliy Golod published this good news on GUIDES web site, also many news from GUIDES are published on many news resourses. YOU CAN GIVE THIS MESSAGE TO JOURNALISTS, TO POLITICIANS, TO ECONOMISTS, TO SOCIETY. YOU CAN REPOST, YOU CAN PUBLISH THIS NEWS IN MASS MEDIA, IN SOCIAL MEDIA ETC. IT CAN HELP TO IMPROVE THE WORLD!





For making good relations, good situations in the world General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service created in Russian Federation (GUIDES, CIUA, General director, creator: Anatoliy Golod, Ph.D.). Mass media also find that General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service GUIDES from Russia also creatively is named Central Intelligence Universe (Universal) Agency, Cyber Bios, Cyber Boss, because GUIDES can accumulate all security services resources to help to direct it for making good relations in the world, journalists also think: what if help in good result for elections in USA is special operation from real big big Intelligence Intelligence Agency for preventing conflicts in future (maybe, Donald Trump can have different minds for economics, but momentous is that it seems that he will not make big millitary conflicts), it is well known that for real good job can do it looking like usually, but doing much; versions are different, including Presidential status General director from GUIDES for good big systems: creative versions can be different, good job is real. But also is information that bad structures make problems to GUIDES director in contacts in phone calls, in work contacts, so if you can help to make good contacts with journalists, politicians, economists, public, to make good contacts: it is actual for additional big good job.



Also read super news about good ways for good relations between Russia, Ukraine; about Snowden's information; about Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton; about Apple, IBM etc. IT IS ACTUAL TO READ MORE THESE NEWS IN BIG NEWS VERSIONS.



www.super-dobro.com good kind communications.

https://www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/401063

www.firmenpresse.de/pressrelease521959



"Sensation: eights will sign peace on the Earth. Russia improves the world". https://www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/384857



Russian version: "Good prognosis succed. Eights will sign peace on the Earth":

http://www.pronline.ru/Khoroshiie-priedskazaniia-sbyvaiutsia-Pridiet-vosmoi-i-podpishiet-MIR-na-Ziemlie.html



For More Information:

Anatoliy Golod

General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES)

Kirpichnaya 43

Moscow, Russian Federation 105184

anatoliygolod(at)superdobro.com

+7(495)7604918

http://www.superdobro.com



Read Full Article: https://docs.google.com/document/d/12_Q1J5IjVWbzQHTkP-DdKjyfMPdcZ4jVCjMCjVwbg6E/edit?usp=sharing

PressRelease by

GUIDES

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

4957604918

Date: 02/06/2017 - 15:34

Language: English

News-ID 522150

Character count: 5222

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GUIDES

Ansprechpartner: Anatoliy Golod

Stadt: Moscow

Telefon: 4957604918



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease